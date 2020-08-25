Mercedes Benz Servicing: What to Expect From a Luxury Car Servicing

Owning a car and maintaining it to last for a long time requires patience and care. Annual servicing is important for any car, but it becomes much more pressing when you own a luxury car.

If you’re getting ready to buy a brand-new luxury Mercedes Benz car, or planning to book yours for a service, you must know what to expect from a luxury car servicing. That way, you’ll know which questions to ask and be more knowledgeable about your car’s unique requirements.

In this article, you’ll get a better perspective of what to expect from having your luxury car serviced.

Importance Of Car Servicing

Never underestimate the importance of car servicing. There have been various surveys that show at the height of the previous recession, more drivers avoided car maintenance to save money. Because of such negligence, many breakdowns occurred and ended up costing more to fix than a routine service would have.

Therefore, it’s best to keep perspective in tough times and try your best to stick to those routine services. And because luxury cars are so exclusive, it’s harder to get parts for them if they break down—this will only add unnecessary expenses for you.

Also, specialized service centers, like accelerate automotive, are the best options for servicing your Mercedes Benz, as opposed to using a general vehicle service center. The reason being that specialized service center personnel know the ins-and-outs of your luxury car, making them more qualified to service it than general service centers. It’s also noteworthy that a Mercedes Benz is easier to maintain than other luxury vehicles.

Types Of Services To Expect

A Mercedes Benz is equipped with a smart Maintenance Service Indicator System that tells you whether your car needs to visit the service center. It will alert you about a required service and display an odometer below the indicator that shows how many miles you can go before the service is due. Besides that, the car will tell you which service is necessary by displaying, for example, ‘Service A.’ It goes up to ‘Service H’, and each one is indicative of the type of service required.

Below, we’ll look at the most common services required for your Mercedes Benz to help you understand what you can expect from the service center when your car alerts you.

Service A

After 10,000 miles, your car needs a routine check-up called ‘Service A.’ This is what you can expect from this service:

Changing of synthetic oil. Replacement of the oil filters. Examining the brakes. Resetting of the service indicator timer. Checking that the tires are properly inflated and if not, correcting it. Checking all fluid levels and filling it up if necessary.

Service B

After every 20,000 miles, you’ll get an indication that it’s time for ‘Service B.’ It’s slightly more complex than ‘Service A.’ Here’s what you can expect:

The service center will go through all the checks required for ‘Service A’ and replace whatever is necessary for those checks. Replacing the cabin filter. A thorough scan of the onboard computer, and correcting it if anything is amiss. Other than these basic check-ups, an overall review of the vehicle is taken. Performing service B with the help of the latest tools and techniques can help make certain that your Mercedes Benz car is working at its optimal performance.

Other Important Maintenance Aspects

Besides the routine service check-ups, you can expect your luxury car service center to be knowledgeable about the following important maintenance aspects of your Mercedes Benz.

Taking Care Of The Battery

Battery technology might have improved in the last few years, but that doesn’t mean you can use it indefinitely without maintenance. Your service center should make sure there’s no corrosion buildup on the battery’s contact points. Also, they should make sure the batteries charging ability remains unchanged. If it’s necessary to change the battery, they must replace it with the same type of battery installed in your Mercedes Benz.

Checking The Coolant Levels

To maintain the optimum engine temperature, your Mercedes Benz has a coolant system. That system is what allows you to have a luxurious, smooth driving experience every time you get in your car. The coolant runs through the water pump, radiator, and various pipes. Sometimes, the coolant system can experience issues such as leaking, a clogged cooling fan, and a faulty thermostat. You can expect your specialized service center to be knowledgeable about the coolant system, and normally, they will check this as part of Services D to H.

Fuel Filter

Depending on your Mercedes Benz’s year model, your fuel filter needs replacing every 30,000 miles (older models) or 150,000 miles (latest models). If you work with a specialized service provider to maintain your car, you need not concern yourself over such details as you can expect them to advise you on this. If you have an older model, ask your service provider which telltale signs you can look out for to indicate that the fuel filters may need replacing.

Caution

It’s important to schedule your Mercedes Benz for routine services based on the built-in indicator system. If you ignore it, you risk serious breakdowns. Also, a regular check-up assists in identifying any irregularities before it causes major issues.

Bottom Line

Knowing what to expect from a luxury car servicing puts you in a better position to choose the best service provider for maintaining your Mercedes Benz.

Keep in mind that specialized service providers, like the one mentioned in this article, will be more qualified to service your car. Always check your car’s indication system and don’t neglect to book your car for routine services—doing so will do more harm and cost you much more.