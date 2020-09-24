Revealed! The most dangerous and inconsiderate driving habits

Inconsiderate driving is so stressful! Do you remember learning to drive? How much time, effort and money you put into your lessons and tests? And that feeling of finally getting to drive out on your very own for the first time, trying to remember everything your instructor taught you…

The more you drive, the more your confidence will grow is what everyone says. But in fact, over time we become so disengaged with driving that even the most experienced drivers often leave their good driving habits at home.

Sadly, this can lead to accidents and serious injuries on the roads. So, to help you understand how deadly inconsiderate driving can be, we’ve gathered together a list of the most dangerous driving habits. Read on to find out more.

Drunk driving

Consuming alcohol and then getting behind the wheel of a car is incredibly selfish and means that you’re likely to cause a crash, injure someone or even kill them. If you’ve been in a car accident with a drunk driver, get in touch with a DWI accident & DWI wreck attorney as soon as possible.

When we drink alcohol our body relaxes which makes being able to concentrate much more difficult. Consuming alcohol also makes us lose our inhibitions and you may be willing to take more risks. Something which isn’t recommended when you’re driving. Coordination is also impacted, so hitting the right pedal, changing gear and driving in a straight line is also compromised. Just don’t drink and drive!

Not checking your blind spot

When you learned to drive every lesson culminated in the phrase – mirror, signal, maneuver. However, as we become more experienced, that phrase seems to be replaced with put on your reverse camera, the sensors will do the rest.

Failing to check your blind spot and relying on technology to guide you out of car spaces or when you’re changing lanes is incredibly dangerous. There is no substitute for your own judgment. If you want to avoid a crash – check that blind spot!

Road rage

Today, many drivers suffer from the ideology that they’re perfect. And it’s every other driver who is the problem. This is often when road rage strikes. Road rage can range from a sharp blast of the horn and a rude hand gesture to a driver taking unnecessary risks to overtake a slow driver or tailgating to intimidate someone. These kinds of actions often cause lethal mistakes.

Speeding

Trying to beat the traffic lights before they change, racing through a parking lot to get that last space, or just ignoring the signs around a school because you think you’ll spot a child before you hit them. Speeding is dumb, and failing to adhere to the speed limits puts a multitude of people including other road users and pedestrians at risk.

And finally, not using your turn signals

Believe it or not, not all drivers have psychic abilities. So, when you change lanes without using the correct signal or suddenly stop at the side of the road without warning, you’re likely to cause a horrific accident. Turn signals aren’t optional – use them!