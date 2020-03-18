Slamology 2020 and COVID-19 Virus

Slamology 2020 update: We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks. Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 17th Annual Slamology Automotive and Music Festival as scheduled on June 13-14, 2020.

This continues to be a dynamic situation that we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are also in close contact with Lucas Oil Raceway and the NHRA. As of right now Slamology 2020 is scheduled after the recommended eight week time frame.

However, if the recommendation comes for us to move the June dates we will postpone the event until a later date in 2020.

Thank you for your understanding, cover your cough, wash your hands and keep good social distancing. During this unprecedented time in world history please continue to support each other as car enthusiasts, as well as supporting all our Slamology 2020 Sponsors and Vendors. Together we can all make it through this tumultuous time.

Stay tuned to www.slamology.com for additional details.