Staying Safe on Austin Roads This Holiday Season

Are you planning a road trip this season? With increasing traffic on Austin roads and unpredictable weather at this time of the year, safety is a top priority for families and individuals on the go. Make sure that you and your family are kept safe this season with some top holiday driving tips for Austin drivers.

Check Tires and Fluids Before You Set Off

Make sure that before you set off, you check the wear and tear on your tires and inspect your fluid levels before you hit the road. Be sure to double check your oil levels, radiator fluid, windshield wiper fluid, power steering fluid, brake fluid and transmission fluid.

Plan Your Route

Plan ahead for your holiday travel, using apps like Google Maps or Waze, or your car’s integrated GPS system if you have one. These apps allow you to find the easiest and most straightforward route available to your destination, so you can avoid traffic backups, roadworks and accidents.

Plan Stops Along the Way

If you’re planning to drive some distance, then it’s important to plan some stops along the way. A lengthy trip will wear you out – especially if you’re traveling with kids, who’ll quickly start getting bored in the backseat – so plan rest stops along the way for bathroom breaks, a bite to eat, and the chance to stretch your legs.

Have an Emergency Plan

Accidents can happen on any road, and with the traffic in Austin particularly bad around this time of year, it’s always important to have an emergency plan in place. It’s a wise idea to be prepared for any mishaps that could occur from empty gas tanks and flat tires to fender benders and more serious collisions. Make sure that you have the number to hand for your roadside assistance or breakdown company, as well as a number to call a personal injury lawyer who specializes in car accident cases, if needed.

Don’t Drive on Empty

Running out of gas can leave you stranded on the roads in the cold weather, so when you get to around a quarter-full tank, it’s a good idea to start looking for gas stations along your route. To make it easier, you might want to figure out where the gas stations are when planning your route, so you know exactly where the next one is and how long it’s going to take you to get there.

Keep an Eye on the Weather

The weather can cause all kinds of havoc when you are driving, especially if you’re taking a long trip over the holiday season. Don’t risk traveling in extreme weather; your safety is always more important, and your family will understand if you’re going to visit them for Christmas and turn up a little later than planned because of heavy snow, rain, ice or hail. Mobile weather apps can help you keep an eye on the weather; check a few days earlier so that you can start making adjustments to your travel plan if necessary.

Stay safe on Austin roads this Christmas!