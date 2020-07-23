Terrific Tractor Training: How to Drive a Tractor Safely

Looking to learn how to drive a tractor? Make sure you put safety first with our complete guide to learning to drive a tractor safely.

Just because a tractor is a slow-moving vehicle doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous — within fourteen years 244 people died in Ontario due to tractor-related accidents. We don’t want to discourage anyone from using this useful piece of machinery. But, you must receive proper training before operating one. In this article, we’ll give you a quick overview of how to drive a tractor so you can work in a way that’s both safe and productive. Let’s get started!

Make Sure to Check the Tractor First

Before you start driving a tractor you need to make sure it’s safe to drive. Go around the vehicle and make sure all the lug nuts, screws, and bolts are tight enough. Make sure you also check the tire pressure—low pressure in one tire can cause instability which can lead to an accidental flip. If you have something attached to the tractor, then check your stabilizing chains to ensure they’re secure.

Finally, perform a run-through of the various systems. Open the hood and check on the battery, cooling system and radiator. Then, make sure you have enough fuel and oil for the job on hand. If you’re tired of your old tractor breaking down, then consider looking for some quality Mahindra tractors for sale.

How to Drive a Tractor

Depress the clutch of the tractor and press down on the brake. Then, make sure the emergency brake is released before putting the tractor into the lowest gear. Take your foot off the clutch slowly as you engage the machine. When the tractor starts to move, hold the steering wheel like you would if you were driving an automobile. To increase the speed, depress the clutch again, switch gears, then gradually release it again.

You can bring the machine to a complete stop by pressing down on the clutch and then engaging the brake. If you want to put the vehicle into reverse, then engage the clutch again, find the reverse gear, and gently let your foot off the clutch. When you’re done using the machine put the gear in a neutral position while you hold down both the clutch and brake. Then engage the emergency brake as you close off the throttle or turn the key.

What You Shouldn’t Wear

Never wear open-toed shoes when you operate a tractor. Instead, wear large boots with a dependable amount of grip. If you have long hair, then make sure to tie it back so it doesn’t get in your face while operating. Also, avoid wearing baggy clothing or dangly jewelry, as these items can easily get caught on the parts of the machine during use.

We hope this article helped you learn how to drive a tractor. While the knowledge is important at the end of the day nothing beats practical experience. As such, we highly recommend finding a clear, open space to learn before you start driving. Knowing the feel of the machine you’re operating is the key to staying safe while using it. So get out there and stop practicing today!