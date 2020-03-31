The best modern accessories for your car

Upgrading accessories for your car with various gadgets will make driving more enjoyable, safer, and smoother. These days you can get gadgets such as an interlock device, sound system, GPS tracker, tire pressure monitoring system, and smartphone Bluetooth, to name but a few.

Even if you own a high-end car, there are still ways to upgrade. For any type of car, some accessories are useful as well as awesome. The great thing about modern car accessories is that there are so many! You can customize your vehicle to be individual to your needs.

Dash Camera

More and more people are investing in dash-cameras. They sit in your car and film the road. This means that if you are in an accident, you will have footage of what happened. The more advanced cameras will give you almost a 360 view, with a screen in your car that allows you to utilize it to help you drive. Some even alert you of potential danger, such as the YI Mirror Dash Camera.

These became popular to stop people from purposely crashing to claim for compensation. With this device, if you are ever in an accident that wasn’t your fault, you should be able to prove it.

HUDWAY Cast

This fab device transforms your smartphone into a heads-up display. This allows you to project a GPS onto a screen in front of you. You can also control music and receive calls. You can even use it to text, but this seems like a useless feature as you should never text while driving.

Charger

With fewer and fewer people smoking, cigarette lighters in cars have a new purpose. You can very cheaply buy USB chargers, which will allow you to charge your device while you drive.

You could also upgrade to Anker’s Roav Viva, which is a device by Amazon’s Alexa. It charges your phone and operates like an Alexa. It includes voice control, music streaming, and hands-free calling.

Cargo box

Cargo boxes are fixed onto the top of your car. This means that you can carry a lot more with you. The extra space will mean more room to get comfortable in the car. A must-have device for people who go on family road-trips.

Coffee maker

Ever leave for work, without time for a coffee? Do you ever wonder how much money you spend on coffees throughout the year? Well, this might be the answer. You can get coffee makers that plug into your cigarette lighter. One example is the Handpresso Auto Hybrid Coffee Maker. Can you imagine having a coffee maker in this custom 1997 Ford Probe?

Driving assistants

Car assistants will diagnose engine lights, track your car, and even call emergency services if you have an accident. One example is the Automatic Pro Adapter.

Tire safety monitor

There are lots of tools on the market which track your tire pressure. Nonda ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor will allow you to track the pressure from your smartphone. But this is not all it does! It also detects leaks and has an anti-theft locking system and a USB port to charge your devices.