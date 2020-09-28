While in normal life, you might not have found yourself with too much time on your hands to deep clean your car, the pandemic might have shifted those priorities a bit. You’ve done it a couple of times, but it didn’t turn out exactly as you’d planned.

Or, perhaps you’ve had way more pressing things on your mind lately, and no time to dedicate to the physical appearance of your car. You might not have even been in it for months and have only just recently discovered how badly it needs a clean. Let’s take a look at the best way to deep clean your car so that you can get it back on the road again. It’s also worth knowing in case you want to sell it in the future.

1. Deep Vacuum

We all know what it means to vacuum the car, right? You get out the vacuum, plug it in somewhere that’s too far away for where the car is, and lightly brush the surfaces of the mats and the seats. However, if you haven’t done this in months, then now might be the time to take it up a notch or two and discover what it means to deep vacuum your car.

Interestingly, you might want to leave your deep vacuum until you’ve done everything else. This includes getting rid of objects and scrubbing down surfaces. If you vacuum once all of this is done, not before, then you will be able to lift stubborn grime as well as leftover soap that doesn’t want to leave.

2. Don’t Forget to Wax

While you might be content with just putting soap on the exterior of your car, if you want to take it to the next level – and avoid going to the body shop – you need to find a way to deep clean the outside. Of course, you’ll want to soap it down first and make sure that you get the obvious bits of dirt while you’re at it.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll then be able to see those niggly scratches and kinks in the works. Invest in a scratch repair kit, and once you’ve covered those, wait for them to dry. Once they’re completely dry, you can wax and polish to give it the extra shine that it deserves.

Perhaps you’re preparing to sell your car, and this is why you’ve decided to deep clean it. If this is the case, then you’ll want to make sure that you vehicle is looking its best. Once you have finished the process of deep cleaning it, we suggest paying for professional stock photos so that any potential buyers who view it can see it at its best.

3. Sanitize

We’re living in a semi-post-pandemic world, and while you might be in the clear where you’re located, everyone is now dealing with a ‘new normal.’ This means taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning things, both in the house and outside of it.

While your car is a safe haven that you can retreat back into once you’ve been in a shop or at work, this doesn’t mean that you can’t bring things in there with you. Make sure to regularly sanitize those high-touch areas, so that you can keep the family nice and healthy through this precarious time.

4. Use a Shampoo

Again, you might be used to just glossing over the mats and seats with the vacuum a couple of times, and calling it a day. However, if you want to ensure that your car is really clean, you need to use a car shampoo. Get a scrub brush and use the shampoo to get all the grit and grime out of those mats and out of the crevices in the seats.

You might want to shampoo the carpet underneath the mat as well. This is an area that will get the least attention normally.

Whether it’s been a while since you deep-cleaned your car, or you did it just the other weekend, there’s no harm in giving it another go. This way, you’ll be able to drive around again in a pristine vehicle and feel proud of what you’ve accomplished.