The biggest myths about MINI

Every person who has a driver’s license or has driven a car at least once in a lifetime probably has his favourite car brand. Usually, every brand has various models to meet different customers’ demands. BMW, one of the most popular car brands in the world, is not an exception – they have a MINI car model which was created for small vehicle lovers.

The MINI automotive marque has many rumours going around it. Some people tend to think that these cars are not safe, too expensive, or uncomfortable. Though, if a potential customer takes a closer look, frequently all these myths are destroyed quickly.

MINI’s are too expensive

Of course, MINI’s are not the cheapest cars that you can get in the market. There are plenty of other lower-priced car brands. However, if you are looking for a premium segment car that will be comfortable to drive, MINI’s offer a great value. Three dour MINI costs from 23 thousand euros, whereas MINI Countryman costs around 29 thousand euros. Besides, you can always find MINI Cooper you can afford if you check reseller websites. It would be hard to find a premium segment car model for a similar cost.

MINI’s are unsafe

Many people have a common stereotype that small cars are unsafe. Though, it is important to emphasize, that nowadays even tiny cars can ensure the complete safety of all passengers. For instance, in 2017 Euro NCAP organization rated Mini Countryman 5 stars for safety. The organization is independent and evaluates the protection of all passengers in the car, including children on the backseat.

MINI’s are uncomfortable

The comfortability of the car is evaluated by various factors. Some people may say that the most important thing is the boot capacity and cabin space, whereas others might consider the number of doors. All these things can be united as the functionality of the car.

Even though there is a common stereotype that MINI’s are not practical cars at all, the facts state quite different information. As an example, while being just 4.3 meters long, MINI Countryman’s boot holds as much as 450 liters of a load. Also, MINI’s can have from two to five doors.

If you are looking for a delicate small car that would meet all your needs, MINI models are definitely worth the attention. Nevertheless, make sure that you have identified and got rid of all the myths going around the model.