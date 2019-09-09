THE DANGER OF VAPING WHILE DRIVING

Vaping is considered to be rather an innocent activity. Surely, parents and teachers are concerned about the increase in the number of high-school and university students vaping, but most of them have made up mind to this tendency. They perceive vaping as a tribute to fashion and try to think of vaping as about some entertainment that is less dangerous than other, illicit, things.

Many adults support the tendency and switch cigarettes to vapes as well. The way of development of the vaping industry has increased recently, and now it is one of the most popular devices for consuming nicotine. One of the reasons for such popularity is a certain modern tendency for one thing to be a multi-tool.

Today you buy cigarettes, and they taste mint, to try the other taste or intensity, you have to buy the other pack of cigarettes. With the vape box mod kit (useful link), life is completely different. You can use different liquids and flavors for every vaping session and control the amount of nicotine consumed. Some even combine tastes. Such lightness tampers, therefore, so many people vape.

According to scientific data, vape pens, e-cigs, vape mods, and other types of vaporizing devices have about 12 million adult consumers in the USA. Using simple math, it means that almost every twentieth American uses a vaping device or several. For better visibility of the immediacy of the problem of vaping car drivers, let’s look through the statistics of car owners. The USA is ranked 5th in the world for the number of cars owned by people. The approximate number used for the rank is 811 cars for every thousand Americans, which means that almost every adult owns a car in the USA. If we take into account that some part of these thousand people is children, that means that some adults might have more than one car. The higher number is in some rich countries of West Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Having made some calculations, we can claim that if 85% of Americans drive a car and more than 30% of the Americans drive, the number of people driving and having a car is huge.

BEING BEHIND THE WHEEL IS NO THE BEST TIME TO PUFF, WHY?

The very first, simple and dull reason is that, especially when you are a freshman in vaping, you will exhale the vapor directly in front of you, which makes the visibility impaired for you as a driver. Here also the point, because some juices, based on vegetable glycerine, are thicker than usual haze from standard e-liquid for vape mod. The mixture of different liquid is also dangerous for driving, because the smoke type if unpredictable and, in addition, you cannot predict the effect of chemicals on your body. You do not want to vape in this spotless 2017 Ford F-150.

The second reason not to drive and vape simultaneously is the dizziness and light-headedness, which appear after putting too much nicotine concentrate into your vape box mod. In the blink of an eye, you might create an accident, the consequences of which are unpredictable.

The third point is a simple inattentiveness. When you are driving, you have to concentrate on the road, not on your vape pen, definitely. The problem is that some vaporizing devices constitute several parts and, in order to vape, the consumers have to drip new juice onto the wick in such devices.

The fourth reason not to use a vape mod while driving is the fact that when you do so, you are not at full potential and your brain is not really in a good state to process the juice, it might not be in a high state of mind, which is why you have to slow down. On the other hand, we can never predict the direct effect of the chemicals on our minds, so it is better not to risk.

The fifth point is that you might really use marijuana because there exist some special vape mods for consuming cannabis. In such a case, you might face a range of problems. Firstly, cannabis should be allowed to use in the state you are located in. The second tip is that you cannot vape and drive if you have no prescription from a doctor that you are not in excess of the maximum permissible exposure.

IS THAT ILLEGAL TO USE VAPING DEVICE AND DRIVE A VEHICLE?

Theoretically, there exists no law in the USA that can prohibit you from using vape mods while being behind the wheel. In practice, people, who are not quite familiar with the vaporizing industry, might think you consume, for example, marijuana. This might result in problems for you. The other tricky thing is that there is the rule that you have to be in full and proper control of your vehicle at all times. Could you be in full and proper control of your vehicle using a vape box mod? If yes, that is your right to vape in the USA.

However, things are different in other countries. For instance, in the UK, if there is a person under 18 (formally a child) in a car, you could get a fine of £50 if you smoke or vape in the car. If you are not the driver, the driver is going to be fined as well. This works for all the drivers within England and Wales. In more complicated cases, when you drive and obscure your visibility with smoke, you might get a fine of £2,500, or get prosecuted.

Vape pens are not, strictly speaking, banned in the car. A car owner can use a vape pen, an e cig, or a vape mod if he or she holds a valid state-issued driver’s license and is able to control his or her vehicle and vape simultaneously. The main concern that drivers have about vaping is its safety in driving is how to combine relaxing and enjoying puffs of smoke and rigorous attention-consuming process of driving. If you are the lucky one, who feels confident about such a combination, you are safe in terms of laws and regulations.