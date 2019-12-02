These Are The Most Popular Rental Cars

The availability of cars for rent today is overwhelming. Vehicles come in different types, models, and brands. And you can find a lot of 5 seater or 7 seater car hire providers everywhere around the world. As a traveler, you could get lost in the wealth of options. But did you know that your choice of car can make or break your trip? You can expect a hassle-free and fast transportation with the right car. But with a clunker, your vacation can turn into a real nightmare. If you’re now looking for car rental options, take time to shop around.

Factors to Look Into When Looking for a Car to Rent

Renting a car based on looks is the biggest and commonly committed mistake for travelers looking for a car to rent. Be wise. Learn to look beyond the flashy facade and consider the following factors instead:

Itinerary – Would you be visiting the countryside? Are you looking forward to a night out in the city with your friends? Or are you about to embark on a long road trip? Whichever is the case, choose a car that will measure up to the kind of destinations you have in mind, whether that’s winery, beach, or both. Cost – Even if you can split the rent among your friends or relatives, it wouldn’t hurt to look for some savings, right? So take time to shop around. Ask for a quote from different providers. And take a look at the car features. Are you paying for quality instead of style? Before signing up the rental contract, read the fine print of the agreement first to check if there are no hidden fees. Size – Aside from confirming the number of people you’re traveling with, you should also consider the size and number of your luggage. More so if you’re planning for a road trip that requires you to bring provisions. Car Insurance – Rent a car with insurance to uphold your safety on the road.

The Best Cars to Rent

Based on the considerations above, you can now filter your options and choose a suitable car to rent. You might like to consider the following worth-considering:

7-seater Car

This is the perfect choice if you’re travelling with a group of 5 to 7 people. For long road trips, you’ll have a lot of room for your luggage. You can also enjoy a good sleep with the wide interior design of minivans. Because of its bigger size, minivans can also give you better stability and space on the road.

The best minivan models today are SEAT Alhambra, Chrysler Grand Voyager, Volkswagen Sharan, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

5-seater vehicles

A 5-seater vehicle is perfect for a group of 3 to 5 people. However, it’s also a good choice for couples. This choice is also an economical choice because it usually cost lower than the 7-seater and the van. This is also a compact ride, which means you can navigate through narrower roads. You can also find a parking space more easily with this smaller vehicle.

BMW M3, Toyota Yaris, and Audi A3 are the top-rated 5-seater cars available for rent today.

Passenger Van

Would you be travelling with a group of at least 10 people? Are you planning to accommodate everything inside the car and not have to worry about the space? If yes, renting a van is a good choice. This is perfect for small team outings, school field trips, business trips, wedding parties, sporting events, and long road trips. Vans usually have more legroom and storage space for luggage.

The most in-demand 12-passenger van today are Ford 12, Nissan NV 3500, Ram ProMaster, and Chevrolet Express. The rental cost of passenger vans is usually higher than the minivans and 5-seater cars. And the rate depends on the number of people it can accommodate and the model.

With these transport options, you can ensure that your vacation would be fun. You and your family or friends can travel from one destination to another conveniently and with flair. Remember, the secret to securing an excellent transportation is really in finding a reliable passenger van or 7-seater car hire provider. Do your own research with your needs in mind.