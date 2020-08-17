Being a car salesman is tough. Most of us don’t realize just how tough it is until we have a used car of our own that we need to sell. It can be a real headache trying to schedule times with people for a test drive, haggle over the price, and complete all the paperwork correctly. If you have a used car that you need to unload, we are here to help. Keep reading for our best tips and recommendations when selling your used car.

Keep It Clean

When selling your used car one of the most important things that you can do when trying to sell your used car is to keep it clean. Nobody wants to buy a dirty car. A dirty car gives off the impression that the car has not been cared for and maintained. This makes the potential buyer think that the car may have problems, and it scares them away.

At the very least, wash and vacuum your car and keep it clean while you are trying to sell. In most cases, it’s worth spending a couple hundred dollars on a full detail. If buyers see your car and it looks like it just came off the showroom floor, they will see the car as much more valuable and desirable. A full detail usually more than pays for itself in the higher price that you will be able to get for the car.

Do Your Homework

Make sure that you know how much your car is actually worth before you stick a price on it. If the price is too low, you are leaving money on the table. If the price is too high, it will scare off potential buyers because they will think you are not serious about selling. Pricing your car right is one of the keys to selling it quickly and for top dollar.

Start with industry guides such as the Kelley Blue Book or NADA Guide. These will give you a general idea about the value of your vehicle and serve as a good starting point for your research. Next, you’ll need to research selling prices for similar vehicles in your geographic location.

Seek out similar vehicles that are located within 100 miles. Certain vehicles bring higher values in specific geographic areas, so this additional research will help you get an even more accurate value for your car. Lastly, you can actually call your bank or insurance company and ask for their valuation. They can also give you some figures about the value of your car that should help round out your research.

Explore Your Options and Get Multiple Offers

One way to selling your used car that has stood the test of time is slapping a For Sale sign on it and hoping the phone rings. While this sometimes works, getting cash for a used car in this manner is more difficult than it once was. A better option would be creating an online ad on a site like Craigslist or AutoTrader. These sites get much more traffic, although there is still no guarantee that your car will sell.

Next, you could try visiting the local dealerships as many of them will purchase your vehicle from you even if you do not buy from them. They will typically perform a full inspection of your car, including a test drive, and then make you an offer. These offers are usually based on a trade-in value as the dealerships will resell the vehicle. This may either be at auction or on their lot depending on the quality of your car.

Lastly, there now exist nationwide car buyers like Auto Wranglers who will make you an instant cash offer to buy your used car. The great thing about these car buyers is that they will buy your vehicle regardless of its condition and even if it needs repairs. While you might not get as much money as you would from a private party, you can expect a competitive offer and a hassle-free experience. They will come and pick up the vehicle at no charge and pay you cash on the spot. A great option if you need to sell your car quickly!