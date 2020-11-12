Tips for Maintaining the Value of Your Classic Car

It is no secret that Maintaining the Value of Your Classic Car and that the older it gets, the more it takes to maintain it, and classic cars are no exception. One of the best things about owning a vintage vehicle is the admiration for the body style, and mechanics under the hood that have changed over the years. Respecting the classics and how they were made is probably part of the reason you made the purchase in the first place, but it is also going to be part of the reason that you’ll have to spend more time and money to keep your car running to its optimal performance. Whether you are restoring a classic car to its original glory, or have purchased one that has already been restored and is in pristine condition, learning a few tips and tricks you can follow to maintain that value is going to be a huge difference maker in your overall experience.

Storage and Maintenance

It should go without saying that you need to store your classic car in a covered area, preferably a garage, away from weather and other elements that can eat away at its exterior, but even still, this is worth mentioning. Not all collectors have the space to store their classic cars indoors, but finding the space when you are researching classic cars, pay close attention to the articles and posts that go beyond just the eye candy and talk about the preservation aspect. Sure, looking at pictures is amazing and part of the fun of the hobby, but your car will never look like those pictures if you do not also invest in learning how to care for it.

Do not skimp on regular maintenance. This is impactful for all cars, but specifically classics. Routine checks give you an opportunity to understand the quirks of your specific car and potentially get in front of any issues that can be dealt with before they become major repairs. Circle back to the same car buying resources that you used during your search stage and see if those same sites have sections for owners to gain knowledge about care and maintenance. You might be happy to discover that often the relationship between buyer and seller does not have to end once the transaction has been made. If you purchased through a dealer, or even a private seller, keeping both contacts as a resource is a good way to get outside perspectives when you making decisions that will impact the overall value of your classic car.

Simple Upkeep

Caring for your classic car and showing it the love that it needs to perform to its potential is going to not only maintain the value of the vehicle itself but it is also going to give you a heightened return on investment of your time and overall dedication to the hobby. There are simple ways to maintain your vehicle that added into your overall routine will positively affect the value of your vehicle. Regular washing and waxing are a very simple way to ensure that the body stays intact. Older vehicles can rust quicker, and road elements like dirt, and salt can cause permanent damage. Adding a step to wax the car post-wash is going to lock in that elbow grease that you applied during the wash.

If you are unsure about anything check out some online how-to guides to study up and be given step by step instructions for not only what actions to take, but what products make the most sense to use also. Many of these guides also come with video tutorials as well. One of the best, and most simple ways to maintain the value of your car, is to take it for regular rides. Keeping the wheels spinning and the engine running is going to keep the life running through your car, which is what both it, and you, will need to maximize enjoyment and the value of owning a classic.