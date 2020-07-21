Tips for Texas Drivers: What to Do After a Car Accident in Houston

What you do after a car accident is critical, whether or not you’re at fault. Here are several things to remember if you get into a car accident in Houston.

In 2017, it’s estimated that there was a car crash reported in Texas every 59 seconds. Car accidents in the Lonestar state are fairly common, especially in its biggest city, Houston. Because of this, it’s important that every driver knows what to do should they get into a car accident in Houston.

A car accident can be a traumatizing and confusing event. However, it’s important that you act in a proper fashion in order to make sure that your rights are saved and everything goes as smoothly as possible. Interested in learning more? Then continue reading and we’ll walk you through everything that you need to do after a car accident.

Stop

If you’re involved in a car accident in any capacity, it’s your legal obligation to stop. There are hit-and-runs in place that mandate this. If you leave the scene without first exchanging information, you could end up being charged with a felony. If you are in a car accident, you should stop immediately and put your hazards on. Safely pull into a parking lot or onto the shoulder of the road. Do your best to get off the road as much as possible so that you don’t end up causing any more road problems.

Check For Injuries

First, check yourself and everyone else in your car. Because of how shocking a car accident can be, you might not feel the injury at first. Look over your body and make sure that you aren’t wounded and that you feel alright. Then, go to the other car and check to make sure that everyone in that car is okay.

Assuming that everyone is not injured, you should call the police. In Texas, you’re obligated to call the police after an accident if there was an injury or death or if more there was more than $1,000 worth of damage. It’s usually a good idea to call the police because you will then have an official police report to present to your insurance company.

Exchange Information

If you’re waiting for the police to arrive, then they can handle the exchange of information for you. Car accidents can lead to heated moments and you generally want to talk to the other party as little as possible, especially if they seem aggressive. Also, the more you talk to the other party, the more you might incriminate yourself.

You should never apologize to the other party, even if you believe the accident was your fault. Apologizing for the accident implies guilt and can be used against you later. Even if you feel convinced that you caused the accident, you still don’t have all of the information. The other driver might have been texting, speeding, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Because of this, you want to speak as little as possible with the other driver.

When you do exchange information, you will want to get:

Name

Address

Phone number

License plate number

Insurance company

Insurance number

VIN

Talk to the Police

When the police come, they will want to hear what happened from both parties. If you hear the other driving giving a description that you don’t agree with, don’t interrupt them. You will have your turn to give your side of the story. When you speak to the officer, explain clearly and objectively what happened. You then want to get the police report number as well as the name and badge number of the police officer.

Take Photos

The more photos you take, the better. Make sure to take pictures of the scene of the accident and the damage to both your car and the other driver’s car. You also want to take photos of any injuries that you sustained. It’s also a good idea to grab a pen and paper and write down everything that happened. Our memories get worse as time goes on, especially after something as traumatic as a time accident. Write down everything that happened throughout the event and then add the time and date.

Call a Lawyer

If the accident seemed at all serious, then you should consider calling a personal injury lawyer. However, you don’t just want to consider calling the first attorney that you come across on Google. This car accident attorney has a list of eight helpful questions to ask a lawyer on their website. An experienced car accident lawyer will be able to talk to the insurance on your behalf. Insurance companies are notorious for setting as quickly as possible and usually don’t have your best interests at heart. Your lawyer will fight tooth and nail to get you as much money as you deserve. A lawyer can help you file a claim and lawsuit and assist you throughout the entire legal process. They can also work with other experts in different fields to help strengthen your case and get you compensation.

Nobody ever wants to be involved in a car accident in Houston in a 1967 VW Beetle, for that matter. But these things do happen. And because they’re so shocking, you might not know what to do in the moment.

That’s why it’s so important to learn beforehand about what you should and shouldn’t do after a car crash. Are you interested in reading other helpful legal articles like this one? If so, then make sure to check out the rest of our blog today for more!