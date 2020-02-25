Top 5 Cars for College Students

If you’re headed to university or college, having your own cars for college can be an extremely handy way of getting around. Millions of students live far from campus and have no other choice rather than making long-lasting daily commutes via public transport every day.

Luckily, despite the purchase of most cars is likely to empty your bankroll, you don’t need to work at one of expert research paper writer services to earn and save money so that you can afford some of these cars. If you research some info on a student’s offers for a car purchase, you’ll see that almost every professional car service will offer one or another type of discount. Here in our paper, we aim in writing out the best cars for college that won’t bust your budget.

Ford Fiesta SE Hatch

MSRP: Starts from $15,790

MPG: 27/35

If you’re currently searching for a car for college, you should probably check out the Ford Fiesta SE Hatch. This car model comes at the most affordable price you can find starting from $15,790. With 31 miles for every gallon, if riding on a highway, this pint-sized, fuel-sipping seems to be a perfect choice for students who live far from their college and don’t want to spend most of their cash on fuel or pay someone to arrive on their lectures on time.

Hyundai Elantra

MSRP: $17,835

MPG: 28/37

The Elantra is a stylish compact sedan with a safe and solid value that will cost you somewhere around $18,000. The base model comes with a standard four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine with 147 horsepower. You can choose either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Up to your choice, you can choose to buy a 1.6-liter turbo-four model with 201 horsepower. The manufacturer offers many upscale features as well; these include forward auto-braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping feature, and a blind-spot monitor.

Kia Forte

MSRP: $17,695

MPG: 29/37

After its redesign in 2019, the compact sedan remains an efficient and affordable option commonly recommended for students’ use. The base model comes with a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 147 horsepower, while the EX Kia version has injected a 2.0 engine coming with a bit more vigorous 164 horses. Either you choose a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic, Kia Forte’s Advanced safety systems include an auto-braking feature with pedestrian detection, a blind-spot monitor. As for the lane-keeping assist system, this feature remains optional on most of the trim levels.

Subaru Impreza

MSRP: $19,355

MPG: 28/38

The compact design of Impreza does not interfere with the car’s ‘road rocket’ image. And it’s undoubtedly true, Subaru Impreza rides and handles better than most small cars available for a student’s budget. It comes in sedan and hatchback models added with the all-wheel-drive feature to add driver’s security over wet or snowy roads. Talking about safety, the car is also featured with some very rare features students can benefit from. Nah, it won’t be helpful when things come to write my paper or find someone do my essay for me. When it comes to traffic lights, though, Subaru Impreza is a perfect choice as it is geared with a cross-traffic alert, forward and reverse auto-braking, lane departure and keeping plus adaptive headlamps.

Hyundai Tuscon

MSRP: $23,530

MPG: 28/30

The last, but far from the least stylish and sufficiently roomy Hyundai Tuscon offers you the choice between a 2.0-liter engine with 164 horsepower with six-speed automatic gears and a 1.6-liter turbo with 175 horse combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This compact crossover features not only a blind spot detection but even more enjoyable rear-cross traffic alert and lane change assist. With its automatic emergency braking along with pedestrian detection, a lane departure warning system, and optional all-wheel-drive function, this car is an absolutely excellent choice for every student.

While many students get by just fine without owning a car, in many cases it becomes a necessity. Sure, if you’re studying in one of the big-city universities with great public transportation and affordable ride- or bike-sharing options, you might arrange your commutes great even having no pair of wheels of your own. For cities with less convenient transport environment, affordable cars for college students can relieve their day-to-day headaches of getting around with public means of transport.