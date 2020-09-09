Top 9 Best Cars for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Do you feel more at peace when you’re out enjoying nature than you do when you’re cooped up inside? That feeling is not just in your head!

Studies show that spending time outdoors can improve your mental health and reduce anxiety.

But, in order to make the most of your time outside, you need the right equipment, especially in terms of getting around.

So, what are the best cars for outdoor enthusiasts? You’ve come to the right place. Keep reading for an overview of 9 outdoorsy vehicles that can get you where you need to go.

1. Toyota Rav4 Adventure

If you love off-roading, look no further than the Toyota Rav4 Adventure. Its Multi-Terrain Select option lets you choose between the following four modes:

Normal

Rock and dirt

Mud and sand

Snow

This gives you peace of mind that your vehicle is equipped to handle any weather or terrain. Plus, its ground clearance means you can safely navigate any off-road paths along the way.

With an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 203 horsepower engine, the Rav4 Adventure will get you where you want to go. This is a perfect vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts.

2. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

When you think “outdoor vehicles” there’s a good chance you picture the Jeep Wrangler.

With its steel bumpers and 33-inch tires, you can drive through any terrain, day or night. Its rugged exterior gives way to the luxury inside, with a leather interior to keep you comfortable until your next pit stop.

The Rubicon comes with a 2.0L Turbo engine with 270 horsepower. If you’re wondering, “Should I buy a Jeep?” wonder no more.

3. Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is ideal for taking you on any adventure, thanks to its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and 182 horsepower engine.

And, it gives you that power while prioritizing efficiency, with an impressive average of 33 mpg, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

When driving through inclement weather, you’ll love the X-MODE that comes standard. It gives you traction on wet roads and its Hill Descent Control allows you to safely drive down steep roads with confidence.

Plus, the Outback’s innovative EyeSight technology monitors traffic and warns you when you’re drifting out of your lane, to keep you safe on the road.

4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV

Think luxury has no place in the outdoors? Think again. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV has all the timeless luxury of a Mercedes with all the grit of an outdoor vehicle.

The G-Class boasts 4-wheel drive with three lockable options to take you out of the city and onto the backroads in style.

Its V8 engine generates 416 horsepower and can take you from 0 to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. Inside you’ll enjoy the sunroof made from heat-rejecting glass and dual display screens.

And, of course, you’ll love the natural woods incorporated into the design, which brings a touch of nature inside.

5. Ford F-150 Raptor

If you plan to haul outdoor gear and equipment on your adventures, a truck may be just what you need.

The Ford F-150 Raptor delivers, with a spacious cab. But, the benefits don’t end there. The Raptor comes equipped with Trail Control™ which acts a cruise control for off-roading.

It adapts as you drive over rough terrain, for one less thing you have to think about.

The Raptor boasts a best-in-class 450 horsepower and a 3.5L twin-turbo HO EcoBoost® engine, meaning the possibilities in the truck are nearly endless.

6. Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

If you want the best outdoor capabilities in a small package, look no further than the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Named as one of the 10 best All-Wheel Drive vehicles under $30,000, you’ll love the price point as well.

However, don’t be fooled by its size. When it comes to the Alltrack, it’s true that good things come in small packages.

Its 4Motion feature provides traction control for optimal stability, which can adapt as road conditions change. It also boasts Hill Descent Control and a specific Off-Road Mode, designed to keep up with your every adventure.

It has a 168 horsepower engine and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, so you’ll have just as much fun driving to your destination as you will when you arrive.

7. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Chevy’s Colorado ZR2 was designed with adventures in mind. It can tow 5,000 pounds and has an available max payload of over 1,300 pounds, so you can bring all the necessary gear for your trip.

Named the Best Off-Roader and the Truck of the Year, you can’t go wrong with the ZR2, especially when you consider that it was designed specifically to take on the most challenging trails in the country.

With its 17-inch wheels and steel front and rear bumpers, you can go anywhere you want in this truck.

8. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van

If you’re planning a longer adventure and require more space to get to your destination, you’ll want to explore the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Van.

The bonus of maximum space is combined with a variety of safety features that will give you peace of mind every time you get behind the wheel.

Its Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, and 360-degree camera help ensure that safety is your top priority on every trip you take. You can even upgrade your van so that it fits your specific outdoor needs.

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The rugged features you love in a Jeep combine with the feel of a high-end luxury vehicle when you choose the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.

With key technology, like 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot and Amazon Alexa capabilities, you can stay connected, even when you go off-grid.

Of course, it’s made for the outdoor adventurer, with a 7,200-pound towing capacity and several different engine options, delivering up to 707 horsepower.

And, perhaps most importantly, it’s awarded a Trail Rated® badge that tests its traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation, and water fording.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk can truly do it all.

Best Cars for Outdoor Enthusiasts: Let the Adventure Begin

Now that you know more about the best cars for outdoor enthusiasts, it’s time to make your decision so you can get back outside and enjoy nature.

Want to read more of the best car and outdoor information? Check out our other helpful articles!