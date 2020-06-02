Top Tips for Passing your Driving Test

Getting a driving license is an important milestone in the lives of most people, a milestone they look forward to with much excitement, expectation and even nervousness. You will never get to drive that 1970 Ford Bronco without a license.

If you are looking to take a driving test so you can finally get your driving license, there is no guarantee that you will pass the test with a positive grade at the first attempt, but here are a few tips that will increase your chances of success.

Find the Right Instructor

Before you think about the test, you should find the most compatible instructor – one that you can work with and that you can trust.

Before settling down for any one instructor, don’t be afraid to book a test lesson to see if he or she is someone you can get along with.

You will be spending between 30 and 40 hours with the individual, so if you find a suitable instructor, you will not only increase your chances of passing the first time, but you can also reduce the number of hours needed to reach the test standard.

Get a lot of Practice

Like everything else, becoming a good driver takes a long time practising behind the wheel.

There are things you learn while driving that you just can’t learn by reading alone, so it’s important to spend a lot of time behind the wheel.

Before you start driving, you can start with the driving test tutorial and a driving simulation to better prepare for when you finally do find yourself sitting behind the wheel of a car. This will also improve your chances of passing in flying colours.

Pay Attention

When you arrive for your driving test, it is important that you pay attention and avoid distractions. This may seem pretty obvious, but it’s easy to get distracted by what is happening around you at the test centre.

While driving, trying to take a look at what they write down or interpret their facial expressions is not a good idea if you hope to qualify as a licensed driver. This will distract you and likely cause you to make mistakes.

In fact, paying attention to the road, your car, and other road users is the best way to earn good grades from the evaluator.

So, whether it’s homework or any other things that are happening in your life, everything that can distract you should be temporarily pushed into the background.

If possible, clear your school workload for the near future so that you don’t have to worry about school assignments and so on.

Get to Know the Route

You will likely be able to choose a test centre where you will take the driving test. If this happens, do your homework and make sure you know the area surrounding the examination centre and all the possible routes you will be driving on.

If possible, make time before the test date and spend some time driving around the area so that you can familiarise yourself with the route and know what to look out for.

It is also important that you can drive at different times of the day and on as many types of roads as possible so that you can be ready for the independent phase of the test drive, and above all for life after passing the test.

Listen to your Instructor

Your driving instructor probably has years of experience and a pretty good idea of what you should expect in the driving test. And after hours of training side by side, this individual can also tell if you are ready for the test or not.

It is not in their interest to encourage early testing, it only wastes time, damages the success rate and damages your self-confidence.

Therefore, if your instructor says you are ready for the test, then have confidence in yourself and get ready for D-day. But if they say you need more time, they definitely know what they are talking about.

You should also seek their expert advice for things you do not know. For example, if you are trying to get qualified to drive heavy vehicles or tow behind your vehicle, getting a class 4 license advice from your instructor and other people who have passed through that stage will not make you a lesser person.

You may actually gain insights that will come in handy during the driving test.

Take a Mock Driving Test

Perform at least one mock test under normal test conditions and on the test route to test your readiness.

This will help you prepare for the big day and calm your nerves as you will already know what to expect.

Also, try to keep the date of the actual driving test to yourself or a few people you trust, because the more people that know you are going for the driving test, the more pressure you will feel on that day.

Don’t Forget the Basics

Nervousness can really affect you, and if you’re worried about remembering the tiniest details of traffic rules, you may end of forgetting them!

Regularly checking your mirrors is one of the most common problems new drivers face in the test.

They focus on the street in front of them and often do not check what is behind or behind them.

Know the common mistakes new drivers make and do all you can to avoid them.

Don’t Overdo Things

It is important to drive the car safely and pay attention to the surroundings during the driving test, but do not overdo it.

Do not drive far below the speed limit, do not turn on the turn signals too early, do not turn too far, do not stop when turning, do not stop when manoeuvring through cones and do not brake suddenly if you are at an intersection and the lights turn yellow.

It is important to prove to the evaluator that you are confident behind the wheel and not a scared person.

Don’t be Afraid to ask Questions

Finally, you want to look like you know exactly what you’re doing, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask for clarification if the instructions are unclear.

If you do not ask for clarification, the tester will no doubt believe that you have heard and understood the instructions, so if you do not do what they asked for, you may lose marks and probably not pass the test.

Ask questions before the test date and get advice from people who have already passed the test.