Vehicles Manufacturing and Optimization with Help of Linear Actuators

The automotive industry has been benefiting from electrical linear actuators for ages. Fast and accurate actuators are integrated into robotic solutions. There, they are used for different manufacturing processes. Also, micro actuators are used widely in vehicles to perform simple automation tasks. It is not uncommon to see nowadays that doors, mirrors, spoilers, and other parts are moved by these electric devices.

Electric Linear Actuators for Automated Assembly Lines

The main trend in the manufacturing industries is the migration from pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders to electrical linear actuators. Vehicles manufacturing has not been an exception. Accurate positioning is needed for most assembly lines. It can be done with multi-axis systems. And electric actuators can provide the needed precision and speed.

The use of electric actuators in vehicles manufacturing has a lot of advantages, some of which are:

Continuity. An electric motor can generate linear movement. And the electricity is already available constantly in all manufacturing plants;

Reliability. Electric motors are robust. They are less prone to failure;

Low maintenance cost. After installation, electric motors require very little maintenance. They can serve for years as expected.

The characteristics increase productivity and yield an optimal cost-performance relation.

Actuators in Vehicles for Optimal Performance and Driving Experience

Electric linear actuators help to create safer and more functional vehicles. Some vulnerable sectors of the population, for example, the sick and the elderly are benefiting from this technology. The so-called disability vehicles include different automated systems for assisted driving. For example, an automatic wheelchair lift is a great addition to the vehicle of an elderly person.

There are many other applications of electric actuators in vehicles:

Air flaps and spoilers are managed with the help of actuators. They optimize the torque delivered by the engine;

Linear actuators manage a lot of operations for the engine: cooling, ventilation, gas exhaustion.

The vehicle interior can also benefit greatly from the use of electric actuators:

Linear actuators are used to adjust the seats, headrests, the steering wheel. It is used to provide a better driving experience;

Air conditioning and heating can also be adjusted with linear actuators. It increases the comfort of vehicle use.

The vehicle exterior can also be significantly enhanced with the use of electric actuators. For instance, adaptable headlights are made with actuators. This improvement is used widely in high-speed sports cars. In them, it is possible to move lights with the help of linear actuators for faster deployment.

Many exterior items can be moved with linear actuators, too. Some parts of a vehicle can be moved to provide optimal visibility:

Rearview mirrors;

Wipers.

With the help of linear actuators, a driver can adjust these items finely to facilitate driving.

What Is for the Future?

There are many options to improve the performance and comfort of a vehicle with the application of linear actuators. For example, now, autonomous vehicles have become a reality. Artificial intelligence, sensors, and actuators combine made minimal intervention of a human possible. In all these applications, accurate, fast, and controllable actuators play a major role.