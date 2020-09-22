What is the best OBD2 bluetooth adapter?

OBD2 diagnostic scanners are fantastic and easy to use vehicle tools that can save a mechanic loads of time during a repair job. Lots of these scan tools are made even more effective by using bluetooth technology to connect directly to a vehicle. However, there are lots of cars that are OBD II compatible, yet don’t have bluetooth themselves. This is where the best adapters come in.

These small gadgets plug straight into the port of your car, and transmit the vehicle data wirelessly to your scan tool. Then you can make use of all the great OBD2 features, such as real time data streaming and deactivating the check engine light.

To find the scanner which will connect to your custom car (or an adapter) via bluetooth, head to OBDstation for reviews of the top bluetooth OBD2 scanners.\

Top 3 OBD2 bluetooth adapter

Torque Pro ELM 327

The Torque ELM 327 is the first product on our list, and is a very simple plastic design. It fits well into any OBD 2 port, and is small enough to not get in the way during repairs. You’ll notice straight away how much easier it is to use a scan tool wirelessly rather than being attached to the custom vehicle.

Torque throw in a one year warranty with every purchase, so you can rest easy knowing you can get your money back if there are any manufacturers defects. You’re very unlikely to get a defected unit though – Torque’s products are always well made and durable. Just make sure to keep it with your OBD 2 scanner, it’s quite easy to lose!

Honeywell Professional Adapter

This wireless adapter from Honeywell is another device that we recommend, and is made by one of the most reputable names in the auto business. This adapter can be paired with android and iOS devices as well as wireless OBD 2 tools.

The Honeywell app, that is compatible with Android and Windows devices, and Apple phones, turns your phone into a code reader and pocket diagnostic tool. This is a good budget option compared to buying a full blown diagnostic scanner that is out of your price range.

Having said that , if you want to use advanced features, you can also connect a dedicated OBD2 scanner to the Honeywell.

Carista Adapter

The final option on our list is this device from Carista. This is the most mobile friendly choice out of the three. The Carista app is very user friendly and you get a free one month trial of the app’s premium features.

The Carista supports a range of vehicles and brands including Volkswagen, Audi, Nissan, BMW, Lexus and many more. It’s worth checking that your vehicles are supported before buying though.

Best bluetooth OBD2 Adapter

Overall, we recommend The Torque ELM 327 as our top choice. It has great functionality and is very well built so will last you ages!