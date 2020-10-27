What Not To Do Right After A Car Accident To Avoid Making Things Worse

Getting into an accident involves a lot of different emotions and stresses. It is easy to lose your cool and control being presented in such a situation, but it is important to keep your head on straight and not fall into behaviors or reactions that will get you into even more trouble during an accident. Here are some mistakes to avoid that will make things worse after an accident.

Flee or Run

The first thing you want to avoid if you are ever involved in a car accident Avoid Making Things Worse by running or flee from the scene of the crime. It might be a natural feeling to want to run, but that will have tremendously negative repercussions. No matter how bad the accident may be, running from the scene will make things infinitely worse for you. If you are involved in an accident, there is no reason for you to leave the scene if you are not at fault, and if you are at fault, running will incriminate you and add charges of fleeing the scene in addition to causing the accident.

Not Calling the Police

There are several reasons that you need to call the police if you are involved in an accident. First off, if the accident leads to injuries or even death, calling the police and emergency responders is crucial to get the necessary help to where you need it. If the accident is serious in terms of damages to vehicles, the police will be able to clear the area and road from oncoming traffic, ensuring that the personnel on the scene, paramedics, and tow trucks, will be safe when dealing with the accident. In an event where the responsibility of the accident is unknown, police officers take down accident reports with statements, information, witness testimony, and other important information that you will be able to attain at a later time if need be. Not contacting police and emergency response personnel places you in a worse situation to handle the accident.

Admit Fault

In the event of an accident, you need to be careful what you say. Anything said can provide evidence for the other party and witnesses on site. This is especially important when dealing with accidents where the blame and responsibility are unclear. Most accidents don’t have a definite guilty party, and in fact, many accidents involve multiple responsible parties. There are different perspectives and stories from many sides to consider. Be careful of the statements you put forward as it may just be something you said that incriminates you.

Not Gather Evidence or Witnesses

When you are involved in an accident, it is very easy to feel flustered and overcome with emotion. This anxiety and stress lead to irrational thinking and confusion, which will result in you not taking the right actions in the event of an accident. Try to remember that you need to gather evidence, despite the situation as a whole. Take photographs or videos of the collision and any damages sustained to your vehicles. If possible, seek out any present witnesses, take their recorded fresh statements as well as contact information. If you can gather evidence at the moment, these will serve more useful rather than having to scramble for evidence long after an accident.

Not Having Legal Representatives

One thing many people may not consider when involved in an accident is contacting a law professional. The problem here is that, especially in a larger accident where blame and responsibility are being shifted, these cases will end up in the courtroom being dealt with by judges and lawyers. Law professionals from KerleySchaffer.com suggest contacting your own lawyer early enough to not put yourself at a disadvantage. Law professionals are needed not only to help determine those responsible, but also the key for settlements.

Deny Medical Examination

If you are ever involved in an accident, never deny medical attention and have an examination. Avoiding this could lead to severe injuries. Even if you don’t appear to be hurt initially, there are many cases of internal bodily damages. Additionally, you want to have an understanding of your medical conditions for any insurance claims that you will be applying for. If you do not seek out immediate medical help, your claims may be denied as they will be questioned on their validity and if they are actually linked to the accident. Make sure that you prioritize your health and seek help immediately.

If you are ever involved in an accident, make sure that you remember the practices needed to avoid making the situation worse. Never run from the crime scene, and try and stay as calm as possible. If you can’t stay calm and go through the process, have a person you can contact in the event of an emergency to help guide you through the process and only speak to people you can trust.