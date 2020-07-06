What to Look for When Buying a Used Subaru Forester

If you’re looking for the best cars to buy used, a Subaru Forester could be the workhorse you need. Read on to learn what to look for when buying used.

Around 40 million used cars are sold each year, and if you’re a driver in the market for new wheels, then a used Subaru Forester can be a great option.

Along with having roomy interiors and good fuel economy, these dependable vehicles have high safety ratings. They’re also typically affordable, making them good choices for a variety of lifestyles.

But before you purchase one of the best cars to buy used, there are several questions you should be asking. Here’s what you need to know before buying a used Subaru.

What Year Is the Car?

Different generations of Subaru Foresters offer different benefits. Depending on your budget, it might make sense to get a second-generation Forester (2003-2008), for example.

Different generations might have more updated features and a roomier exterior. Fourth-generation Subaru Foresters (2014-2018) have more space and better fuel economy, which could make these vehicles a great option for you.

Certain years of cars can also have more issues. If one generation is known for serious recalls or safety problems, then you’ll want to either avoid those used cars or be diligent about ensuring your safety.

Look at the Mileage

A car’s mileage can’t tell you everything, but it’s still a good thing to take notice of. Most drives add an average of 12,000 miles per year, so you can tell something about the wear and tear the car has been through.

Subaru Foresters have a reputation for being durable and able to last past 250,000 miles. Even if your used car has high mileage, if it’s been well-maintained and regularly serviced, it can still have a lot of life left in it.

Check Out the Car’s Exterior

Maybe you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but you’ll definitely want to take a look at the outside of the used Subaru you’re interested in.

Beyond looking for things like dents and scratches, you’ll want to keep an eye out for any signs of rust. Be sure to also examine the tires. Uneven tread on the tires could indicate an issue with alignment.

Also, remember to inspect the glass on the windshield and windows for any chips or cracks.

Do a Test Drive

Doing a test drive on your used 2019 Subaru Forester — or whatever year you’re interested in — is a crucial step. Not only can your test drive help you get a feel for the car, but it can also reveal a lot about the shape the vehicle is in.

For example, do the car seats move and adjust like they’re supposed to? Is the interior in good shape and free from any odors or discolorations? What about the glove compartment or sun visors?

You can use this time to check on things like how the car drives on the highway, or while going up hills.

Keep an eye out for any brake noises or turn signals and dashboard lights that don’t work.

When you start the car, you’ll want to check for things like working check engine lights to make sure you’ll be able to address problems in the future. You can also check other electronics in the car, like the radio.

Your test drive can also show you how your car handles accelerating and decelerating.

Don’t Bust Your Budget on the Best Cars to Buy Used

Before you decide to buy a used car, you’ll want to set a budget for yourself. Kelley Blue Book can be a great resource to find out the values of used Subaru Foresters across the years.

Doing this research can help you figure out which year and which features fit into your price range. This can help you when you go to buy a car. Not only do you know what you should be expecting to pay, but you can also walk away if the price isn’t right.

Know your financing options, and don’t be afraid to negotiate. Knowing what you should be paying can help give you the confidence and knowledge to get the best price possible.

Do Your Research

A Carfax report can give you an idea of a vehicle’s history and help you determine if it’s one of the best cars to buy used.

Has it been in major accidents, for example? Another important part of these reports is that they can show you if there are any open safety recalls.

Whether these recalls deal with rear suspension springs or backup camera issues — more on that at Subaru Lemon Law — it’s important to make sure they’re addressed as quickly as possible.

You can also learn about the car’s service history and receive a certified odometer reading to avoid any odometer fraud. A vehicle history report can also show if the car was used in the past (as a rental or a taxi, for example).

All of these things can help you more confidently buy a used vehicle.

Researching can also help you find a used car that’s a good fit for your lifestyle. Subaru Foresters are reasonably priced, have roomy interiors, and score high on safety tests, making them a great family car.

Get a Pre-Purchase Inspection

Although it’s an added cost that some buyers want to avoid, a pre-purchase inspection is a crucial step to take before buying a used Subaru or any other type of car.

It can tell you about any hidden problems that may drain your pocketbook in the future and keep you from buying a lemon. A pre-purchase inspection includes checking the fluids and their conditions.

It also can reveal any mechanical and safety issues, like problems with the brakes, engine, or transmission.

If problems do appear, you can choose not to buy the car, or use the information to potentially negotiate the purchase price.

Buy Your Used Car With Confidence

When it comes to the best cars to buy used, the Subaru Forester can be an appealing option. Just be sure to do your due diligence and follow respected advice on how to buy a used car.

