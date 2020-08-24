What You Should Do When You Get Involved In A Vehicular Accident

Nobody expects going through a vehicular accident or suffering from physical injuries ranging from minor abrasions to serious brain and spinal cord injury and even death. However, preparation and mindfulness will mitigate the damage you sustain. Thus, it’s important to know what to do after getting involved in a vehicular accident.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on your best course of action after a vehicular accident.

Assert Your Safety

First, ensure that you’re safe right after the incident. If you’re in the middle of a hazardous road with trucks that keep coming back and forth, drive yourself away from the area safely, or move away from your car to a safer location.

Immediately contact the emergency hotline or 911 to get medical help and road assistance. Even if the incident seems minor, the police must still be contacted to document the event for claim evidence, especially for damage to your vehicle.

It’s also easy underestimate your injuries. Remember, the manifestations of internal bleeding may come late, and only scan studies can confirm it. That is why everything must be documented before it’s too late, so you can ensure that you’ll get the right compensation for your damages.

Consult a Car Accident Lawyer

You need the best car accident lawyer, especially if you’ve been involved in a traumatic car accident. There are different types of serious car accidents, and hiring an experienced car accident lawyer is your best option if you want to ensure all legal aspects of your claim will be taken care of.

Here are the types of serious car accidents that a personal injury lawyer can help you with:

Head-On Collisions : Low or high speeds may lead to head-on collisions. This collision of two vehicles may result in severe injuries. A good car accident lawyer will investigate to find out your legal options and make the at-fault driver responsible for your damages through the other driver’s insurance company.

Side Impact Collision : While modern vehicles are equipped with protective sensors, like bumper systems, side-impact collisions still happen. Two vehicles colliding at an intersection or a car is struck on its side are some examples of side-impact collisions. Your lawyer will ensure that evidence of the incident is preserved, by obtaining reports, photos, and CCTV videos.

Rollovers : This type of car accident is similar to head-on collisions, which is a fatal crash. A car accident attorney will determine if the rollover is possibly a result of a car defect.

Roadway Road Collisions : Your lawyer will help determine if poor road signs or conditions cause this single-vehicle accident. In a roadway road collision, the vehicle strikes a fixed object, like a light pole or concrete barrier.

Gather and Establish Evidence

While waiting for the emergency response team or the police, you can take photos and videos of the accident site. Sometimes, waiting for rescue and the authorities can take several minutes, especially if the accident happened in a remote area.

Protect yourself by gathering evidence as much as possible. If you’re hurt, such as if you suspect you have whiplash, don’t attempt to move too much. You might have injuries that can get aggravated with too much movement, like a fracture. Let a passenger or a bystander take photos or videos for you. It’s also a good idea to ensure your dashboard camera is working and was able to document the actual vehicle crash. The following pieces of evidence would be necessary for filing a personal injury claim:

Medical Certificate : Only a licensed doctor can provide a certification of your physical injuries. So, no matter how minor your injuries seem to look like, get prompt medical attention for documentation.

Police Report : All accidents should have a police report. This legal document would show the time, date, and details of the vehicular accident, including all parties involved with corresponding names, addresses, and contact information.

Photos and Videos : CCTV videos, camera photos, and other visual evidence would help determine what really happened when the vehicles collided or how the incident happened.

Don’t Say Sorry

While you might feel sorry about the accident, saying “I’m sorry” may result in self-incrimination. The other driver or the police may take this statement as an admission of fault. It is crucial to prove your innocence to get compensated.

Conclusion

When you are faced with a vehicular accident, it’s crucial first to ascertain your safety. Make sure to contact the emergency hotline and the police, and get medical treatment even for minor injuries. You have to contact a lawyer to know the best steps and avoid incriminating yourself. If you can, collect evidence to help prove your claim later on.