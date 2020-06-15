Why Does Tampa Lead in Car Accidents? Lawyers Speak Out

It is a well-known fact that car accidents are a widespread problem in the United States. Tampa, Florida, is no exception.

In fact, Florida is one of the leading states for car accidents in the country. Further, the city of Tampa has one of the highest car accident rates in the state. But what are the reasons that contribute to this unusually high number of occurrences?

Car accident lawyers in Tampa are speaking out to address this question.

Tampa, FL Car Accident Statistics

On average, there are roughly 6 million car accidents that occur in the United States each year, and more than 90 people die in car accidents every day. But where does Tampa, Florida, fall among other locations throughout the country in terms of car accident occurrences?

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 403,626 crashes in the state of Florida in 2018. Of these, 167,219 crashes resulted in injuries, and 2,917 resulted in fatalities.

Breaking this down even further, 29,037 of the total 403,626 crashes in the state of Florida occurred in Hillsborough County, the county in which Tampa sits. This is nearly 14% of the total state-wide crashes in one county alone. 13,188 of these crashes in Hillsborough County resulted in injuries, while 169 were fatal.

What Contributes to Tampa’s High Rate of Car Accidents?

The above car accident statistics are concerning, to say the least. It is clear that Tampa, FL, makes up a relatively large portion of the total state-wide and nationwide car accident statistics. You might be wondering what contributes to Tampa’s high rate of car accident cases. While there is no clear answer, many car accident lawyers in Tampa are speaking out to address some of the common contributing factors that lead to the high rate of car accidents in the area.

What Car Accident Lawyers Have to Say

The law office of Chelsie M. Lamie, a personal injury firm in Florida, notes that “Florida is among the states with the most reported traffic collisions,” citing the following as some of the most common factors that pose a risk to drivers on the road:

Distractions,

Fatigue,

Speeding, and

Tailgating.

While these factors certainly contribute to the number of car accidents in general, it is also true that these are likely contributing factors in many other areas of the county as well. So what sets Tampa, Florida, apart from other cities in the United States? The Florida Law Group, another Tampa-area personal injury firm, attributes this in large part to the sheer size and population of Tampa and the surrounding areas.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Tampa, FL, has a total population of 392,905. The greater Tampa Bay area, however, which includes the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan area, boasts a total population of 3,142,663.

The Florida Law Group notes that “more people mean more cars on the streets and a higher number of traffic accidents.” Further, “[m]ore people also means more construction, which can obstruct roadways and negatively impact the ease of travel.”

Another car accident lawyer, Todd Miner, cites the roadways themselves as a major contributing factor to the concerning rate of car accidents in the area, stating that “the stretch of Interstate 4 between Daytona Beach and Tampa, Florida is the most dangerous interstate in the country.” Additionally, Tampa ranked number two in Florida for traffic congestion in 2018.

Is There One Factor That Contributes Most to Car Accidents in Tampa?

The short answer is no. All of these factors together have undoubtedly led to a significant number of traffic accidents in Tampa, FL. Yet there does not appear to be any one clear factor that contributes the most. There is one thing that nearly all car accident attorneys can agree on—car accidents impact a significant number of people in Tampa each year, and something needs to be done to ensure that they can recover.

Common Car Accident Injuries

While there are many different injuries that may result from a car accident, some of the most common include:

Head injuries,

Whiplash,

Broken bones,

Neck and back injuries,

Internal bleeding, and,

Mental and emotional trauma.

Not proper car seat

If you have sustained any injuries in a car accident, you should seek medical attention immediately. It is imperative that you have a medical professional assess your injuries as soon as practicable. Failure to do so could increase the likelihood of sustaining more severe and permanent damage.

How An Accident Lawyer Can Help You

The next step will often be to seek the assistance of an experienced car accident lawyer. Having a lawyer is never necessary. However, having one in your corner can be a great asset as you navigate your claim.

A personal injury lawyer with specific experience handling car accident claims can help you gather evidence, assess your claim, and fight to help you maximize the amount of your potential compensation. Ultimately, this compensation is what will allow you to work toward recovering from your injuries. Thus, it is important that you get what you are entitled to.

If you or a loved one has sustained injuries in a car accident in or near Tampa, Florida, contact a car accident lawyer today to see what they can do to help you.