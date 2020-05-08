Why Everyone should have an Air Compressor: From Car Maintenance to Entertainment

A flat tire? No problem! Are you trying your hand at carpentry? Or wanting to fix your own car? We have everything under control. The air compressor can be used for everything from spray painting to cleaning.

If you’re looking for a universal tool, don’t look any further. Here you will find just a few of the many reasons why you all should buy an air compressor for yourself or your household.

Versatile and Affordable

At different prices, a quality compressor is a lot for many of the work it does. Instead of buying different tools, you can buy one that does many things. It will save you money and space in your barn or garage.

Photo by:NeONBRAND

So, what kind of work can an air compressor do? Let’s have a look.

Painting

If you want to do the DIY painting at home, you can do any job quickly when the compressor drives the spray gun.

You can use your compressor spray gun to paint furniture and cabinets easily. With little practice using this machine, you can even spray small objects that generally require a brush.

A compressor can even give your woodwork a beautiful and smooth look, which is difficult to obtain by hand.

If you want to avoid paying hundreds and thousands of dollars for a new kitchen or cabinets, you can use a compressor and give your current household items a facelift and have fun doing it.

Auto Repair

All you need for routine car repairs and maintenance is a little know-how and a compressor.

If you’ve ever had to remove bolts in tight spaces barely, you’ll be relieved to know that compressors are compatible with ratchet tools.

It replaces your traditional ratchet and socket set and saves you time without aggravating the situation! Compressors can be used for several other automotive applications, including spraying rotating parts and removing spark plugs.

Photo by Jack Stapleton

Carpentry

If you regularly use a manicure gun and enjoy carpentry and construction work, an air compressor is a must for your shop.

When a nail gun is powered by a compressor, it makes construction quick and easy. Battery-powered nail guns can cost almost as much as the entire air compressor!

Mounting a nail gun to a compressor can cost you as little as $50.

This type of attachment is also much lighter and easier to use than its traditional manual version, the nail gun.

Filling Tires

Perhaps the best-known use of an air compressor is to fill tires at low air pressure.

However, you must be careful not to overfill your tires. It can cause your tire to explode on the road. There are a few tools that you will need to accompany your compressor to complete the job safely.

Photo by Maxime Agnelli

The regulator will prevent your compressor from overflowing or exceeding the recommended PSI (pounds per square inch). Another handy tool is the pressure gauge. It will monitor the tire pressure as it fills up.

Finally, you will need a tire chuck with an air connection. This piece allows you to connect the air hose from the compressor to the valve on your tire.

If you have several cars or do business with a fleet of vehicles, an air compressor and these three tools are a worthwhile investment.

Remove Dust And Dry Objects

Right, compressors aren’t just for the store or the garage. They have functions inside the house, too.

Pressurized air quickly handles dust, especially in small cracks and crevices. With a compressor, you can remove dust from the computer screen and keyboard, shelves, and trinkets.

Are you looking for ways to quickly and thoroughly dry objects? An air compressor effectively removes excess water from a variety of surfaces, including cars, boats, as well as mountain bikes and motorcycles.

Your compressor can remove not only excess water but also any dirt that is entrenched in the slots of your equipment.

How Do I Choose the Right One?

There are various air compressors on the market. You will need to do a little research before choosing one of them.

As with any power tool, you will need to consider the task at hand. If you plan to use a compressor for heavy-duty applications that require grinders, paint sprayers, or wrenches, you will require a large compressor.

Smaller compressors are most commonly used for household tasks such as dust removal, equipment drying, and tire filling.

Air Compressors Are Safe

Using a compressor is a safer option than using other tools in your shop. Tools that are used with a compressor are known as pneumatic tools. It means that the tool runs on compressed air, not electricity. This is what makes them a safer option.

When you use power tools, you risk getting sparks, electric shocks, or a short circuit on the tool.

Another bonus to pneumatic tools is that they are much smaller and lighter. Your compressor and tool can handle the same size as a traditional power tool with much less effort.

Air tools are also less prone to jamming or overloading, which can cause the power tool to self-destruct.

Air tools are more durable than power tools or cordless tools because they have fewer moving parts. The compressor motor is the only thing that works in your tool. It means you only have to service one part compared to several.

They’re Cool

There are also a few bragging rights that come with owning air compressors. It is a loud, powerful tool that you can brag to your friends and make your neighbors jealous. If your friend needs his tiredness or machine parts, who will he call? You!

It may take a while to learn how your compressor works, how to set up the line and read the sensor readings. However, once you do that it will be your tool for all your home projects.

Entertainment And Fun

If you want to have a bit of fun with your compressor and have a well-decorated house in the neighborhood when snow is late or startle your guests at your child’s next birthday party?

Get rid of that snowman and blow the neighbors away with your DIY compressed-air-powered snowmaker.

You can get free plans online via resources. Some call for you to use a handful of valves and pipe pieces and your compressor to make a snow machine in minutes.

To Sum Up

An air compressor is probably the most versatile piece of equipment you can have in your home.

Whether you’re a seasoned or beginner DIYer, an air compressor can be a valuable tool.

Although tools and attachments for an air compressor may be cheap, the air compressor is more expensive. However, the initial layout shouldn’t discourage you at all.

The benefits you discover will probably surpass the cost of buying it. If you think about it as a long term investment, we can guarantee you that you’ll see the returns.

The efficiency it can bring to your workshop is enough to move you from DIY to professional! Even if you don’t have professional designs, the pleasure of seeing your excellent work is motivating enough.

You can achieve many successful projects by purchasing an air compressor!