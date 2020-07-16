Who doesn’t want their car to look incredible? Let’s face it, we all want our cars to look as good as they did the day we drove them home for the first time. Sadly, after a few years of rain, bad weather, acidic bird droppings, snow and damaging UV rays our paint job will certainly have seen better days.

This is usually when most of us reach for a bucket of soapy water, some special car shampoo and of course some trusty car wax. But, what if I told you that waxing your car wasn’t the only way to give your car that gorgeous show-room finish? If there was another – more cost-effective – way to protect your paintwork from everything life can throw at it?

Well, there is. And it’s called ceramic coating. Ceramic coating – featured here in avalonking’s article – is taking the motoring and car detailing world by storm, thanks to the very latest in nanotechnology and bodywork protection expertise. Want to know more? Read on to discover why I choose ceramic coating over wax, every time.

Instant sun-damage protection

If left unchecked, those UV rays will easily penetrate your vehicle’s paintwork and damage the porous layer underneath. This kind of sun damage is no match for a simple wax coating. But when you add a layer of ceramic coating, your paint job instantly benefits from an additional layer of protection and can withstand potential oxidation and destruction from the sun. In short, your vehicle will look as bright and vivid as the day you bought it.

It simply lasts longer!

A good coating of wax will only last a month or so, depending on what your car goes through during that period. In comparison, just one simple application of ceramic coating will last several years, if not more, which is a significant difference. The strength and highly effective shielding that comes with a ceramic coating will continue to provide the same level of protection throughout that time, which means less maintenance and less time taking care of your paint job.

No more streaks!

Waxing your show car doesn’t mean you can say goodbye to things like streaks, watermarks and stains on your paint job. It just means you have to re-wax your car sooner than you would like. When it comes to ceramic coating, you get the benefit of nanotechnology on your paintwork. So, water, dirt, bird droppings and even snow and acid rain will simply roll off your bodywork without leaving residue or marks, making your car water-resistant with just one simple treatment. You’ll find the ceramic coating leaves your car scratch and weather-resistant, as well as giving your car a deeper gloss overall.

Interested? Why not retire that old tin or bottle of wax and give ceramic coating a try. The durability and longevity given from ceramic coatings exceeds that of wax, making it a wise investment. You most likely won’t ever go back to anything else after trying it once!