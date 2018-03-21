10 Things to Know After You’ve Been Arrested for DUI

If you happen to be arrested for driving under the influence, your thoughts will likely be flooded with concerns over how a drunk driving ticket can affect your life, career and reputation going forward. Yet before the enormity of the situation overwhelms you, it is important to remember the following 10 points:

You will be asked to submit to chemical testing of your blood, breath, urine or saliva: Before testing, all law enforcement officials have is a suspicion that you were driving while drunk. Refusing such tests can result in additional criminal charges: The state’s implied consent laws say that by driving, you agree to chemical testing to determine your level of impairment. You can lose your license just by refusing to be tested: This is true even if the drunk driving charges against you are dismissed. The bottom line: Don’t refuse chemical testing. You could be facing a wide array of consequences: DUI cases can range from being misdemeanor offenses to felony charges, punishable by fines, probation and even jail time. The charges against you will depend on the circumstances of your arrest: The severity of charges will almost certainly be greater if you cause an accident or are caught speeding. Your immediate behavior could affect the outcome of your case: If you’re combative, you could find yourself in even more trouble. It’s better just to cooperate as much as is needed. You don’t have to share information that could implicate yourself: You do have the right to not answer questions about the actions that led up to your arrest. You could lose your license for up to one year: A DUI conviction calls for a mandatory license revocation. The consequences facing you can be mitigated: There are options available to you to help limit the damage a conviction can have on your life. You need an attorney: A lawyer will know how to best challenge the case against you or how to secure the favorable outcome if you’re convicted.

