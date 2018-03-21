10 Things to Know After You’ve Been Arrested for DUI

If you happen to be arrested for driving under the influence, your thoughts will likely be flooded with concerns over how a drunk driving ticket can affect your life, career and reputation going forward. Yet before the enormity of the situation overwhelms you, it is important to remember the following 10 points:
- You will be asked to submit to chemical testing of your blood, breath, urine or saliva: Before testing, all law enforcement officials have is a suspicion that you were driving while drunk.
- Refusing such tests can result in additional criminal charges: The state’s implied consent laws say that by driving, you agree to chemical testing to determine your level of impairment.
- You can lose your license just by refusing to be tested: This is true even if the drunk driving charges against you are dismissed. The bottom line: Don’t refuse chemical testing.
- You could be facing a wide array of consequences: DUI cases can range from being misdemeanor offenses to felony charges, punishable by fines, probation and even jail time.
- The charges against you will depend on the circumstances of your arrest: The severity of charges will almost certainly be greater if you cause an accident or are caught speeding.
- Your immediate behavior could affect the outcome of your case: If you’re combative, you could find yourself in even more trouble. It’s better just to cooperate as much as is needed.
- You don’t have to share information that could implicate yourself: You do have the right to not answer questions about the actions that led up to your arrest.
- You could lose your license for up to one year: A DUI conviction calls for a mandatory license revocation.
- The consequences facing you can be mitigated: There are options available to you to help limit the damage a conviction can have on your life.
- You need an attorney: A lawyer will know how to best challenge the case against you or how to secure the favorable outcome if you’re convicted.
A DUI arrest need not permanently alter your life. With the help of a traffic attorney California drivers have turned to the in the past to help them overcome such challenges, you can successfully put the event behind you and move on.
