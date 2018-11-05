1200HP DODGE DEMON SEMA 2018

SPEEDKORE™ PARTNERS WITH BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP TO CREATE 1200HP DODGE DEMON

Wisconsin-based SpeedKore™ Performance Group has partnered with Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta to create a very special Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for track days. With its wide range of performance parts for the Dodge Challenger SRT platforms, SpeedKore is the premier specialist in the US for Hellcat and Demon owners. From its carbon fiber bodywork to supercharger upgrades and twin-turbo conversions, the company is able to address styling and performance requirements.

The collaboration with Big Machine’s Borchetta began when Jim Kacmarcik, president of SpeedKore Performance Group and a partner in Given Music Publishing with Cindy Owen, met with Borchetta in Nashville. With their connection to music and a passion for cars, the partnership was a natural fit. With an extensive racing background, Borchetta was intrigued by the prospect of taking the most powerful muscle car ever built and putting it on a road course.

“The SpeedKore team likes nothing better than a challenge,” Kacmarcik said. “We understand the expectations of enthusiasts like Scott, so we worked closely with him from design concept to the final execution, creating his vision of a vehicle that is both powerful and a great representation of both the SpeedKore and Big Machine brands.”

The SpeedKore recipe is always to reduce weight and add power. They do this by first incorporating high-quality carbon fiber panels, which remove weight from the Dodge Challenger body. The Dodge Demon’s insanely powerful 840hp 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine was then upgraded to boost horsepower. In this case, the modified Hemi put 980hp to the ground in a recent dyno test, or approximately 1200hp at the crank.

As a testimony to the Dodge Demon’s engineering, many of its other systems remain stock, including the engine’s bottom end and transmission. At this point, the brakes and suspension are also stock but the parts were designed for the drag strip rather than hard cornering. Yet Borchetta relished the challenge of using it on high-speed ovals and road courses. Future upgrades will include more suitable suspension and brake packages to create a safe track car for Scott to enjoy.

As a concession to its first track outing, SpeedKore fitted a set of 20×11” HRE Series C105 forged three-piece wheels. These are a larger diameter than the stock 18×11” wheels, allowing them to be fitted with 315/30 ZR20 Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires front and rear. These are among the Italian company’s stickiest road/racing compounds and increase grip in the corners, enabling Borchetta to put more of the power to the track.

The Borchetta Demon is a jaw-dropper thanks to its SpeedKore carbon fiber bodywork. Finished to genuine OE quality, SpeedKore perfectly recreated all the Dodge Demon bodywork. It includes the front bumper, front splitter, fenders, fender flares, rockers, hood, roof, quarter panels, mirror covers, trunk lid, trunk spoiler, rear bumper and diffuser. All are manufactured by hand from aerospace-grade, pre-preg carbon fiber in Wisconsin by SpeedKore craftsmen.

Once all the parts were fitted the car was painted in PPG “Big Machine Red.” Scott requested it be contrasted by ’Cuda-style “windows” designed to allow glimpses of the SpeedKore carbon fiber bodywork underneath.

With its superior power to weight ratio, most sane people might imagine that would be the perfect place to stop. But not Borchetta or Kacmarcik. They enlisted Gearhead Fabrications to install a larger Whipple supercharger, 2750 throttle body and cold-air intake. To upgrade the fueling, Injector Dynamics 1300 injectors were fitted to a Triple Four fuel system before DiabloSport uploaded its E85 engine software.

Borchetta commented, “Amazing power only counts if you can get it to the pavement. The Big Machine Dodge Demon has amazing power, but that doesn’t tell the full story. I challenged SpeedKore to create something with much more than straight line speed – I wanted a car that could handle on road-racing circuits across the country, deal with everyday driving and, of course, look cool. Arguably, this car was never intended to do what I’ve asked, but that made the challenge even greater.”

After witnessing Scott’s first track day, Dave Salvaggio, vice president of SpeedKore Performance Group, was thrilled with the results. “We realize the Dodge Demon was never designed as a track car, and that by increasing the power and reducing the curb weight it would be even more challenging. But Scott is such an experienced driver he was able to hustle it around the oval track like a pro. We look forward to completing the chassis work on the car so Scott can fully enjoy it as a unique track day machine. We’re also delighted the power increase was extremely reliable and drivable.” He said. “The reduced weight from our carbon fiber bodywork makes the Dodge Challenger chassis extremely entertaining, and increasing the horsepower has produced a car without any direct competitors.”

Following its track day, the Big Machine / SpeedKore Dodge Demon has been prepared for its SEMA 2018 debut. It can be found in the Pirelli booth #62121 outside South Hall.

Visit speedkore.com for more information.

TECH SPEC

Builder: SpeedKore Performance Group

Vehicle: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Engine:

6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 modified by Gearhead Fabrications with Whipple supercharger, larger 2750 throttle body and cold-air intake, Injector Dynamics 1300 injectors, Triple Four fuel system, DiabloSport E85 software. 980hp at the wheels – dyno chart available

Drivetrain:

Stock transmission, Driveshaft Shop alloy driveshaft and differential brace

Brakes:

Stock

Suspension:

Stock

Wheels & Tires:

20×11” HRE Series C105 forged three-piece wheels, 315/30 ZR20 Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires front and rear

Exterior:

SpeedKore complete Carbon Fiber bodywork including front bumper, front splitter, fender set, fender flare set, rockers, hood, roof, quarter panels, mirror covers, trunk lid, trunk spoiler, rear bumper and diffuser. SpeedKore PPG Big Machine Red paint and clearcoat

Interior:

SpeedKore carbon fiber door panels, SpeedKore 14-point rollcage

ABOUT SPEEDKORE™ PERFORMANCE GROUP

SpeedKore™ Performance Group is an American performance company where engineers and artisans combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting edge technology. The SpeedKore high-performance vehicles are engineered and built as limited editions or one-off, custom builds. The SpeedKore recipe combines weight reduction with increased horsepower. Weight reduction is introduced through the highest quality carbon fiber products.

SpeedKore manufactures limited edition performance vehicles, including an all-carbon fiber 2017 Ford Mustang GT Fastback, winner of the prestigious “Best in Show” design award from Ford Motor Company at SEMA 2016. SpeedKore also received the “Best in Show” design award from Ford Motor Company at SEMA 2017 for its interpretation of the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 built for actor Robert Downey Jr.

For more information visit speedkore.com

ABOUT BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP

Led by Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta, the Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co, BMLG Records, Big Machine Records/John Varvatos Records and publishing company Big Machine Music as well as its own digital radio station, Big Machine Radio.

BMLG artists include superstars Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, Ronnie Dunn, Cheap Trick and Sugarland; chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Aaron Lewis, Midland, Carly Pearce; The Voice winner Danielle Bradbery and 2015 American Idol winner Trent Harmon. BMLG artists have received multiple Grammy, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People’s Choice and Brit Awards.

Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Big Machine Label Group created the Music Has Value Fund to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations that make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music.

BMLG’s racing success includes back-to-back Indy 500 wins with the late Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti in 2011 and 2012, respectively; the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory with Tony Kanaan; the 2014 12 Hours of Sebring victory with Marino Franchitti; and associate sponsorship with John Force Racing for the 2018 NHRA Funny Car Championship with Robert Hight and the Top Fuel Championship with Brittany Force. The company is in its fourth year sponsoring Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 Winner and 2004 IndyCar Champion.

For more information visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com