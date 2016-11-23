The Goodguys 2017 event schedule is official! Twenty electric events spanning the country are on tap for the 2017 event season highlighted by the BIG ONE – the Goodguys 20th anniversary PPG Nationals, July 7-9 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

The 3rd North Carolina Nationals moved just two weeks later in the month at the NC State Fairgrounds to April 28-30. The 25th East Coast Nationals celebrates its silver anniversary at the scenic Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York, June 9-11 while The Pacific NW Nationals celebrates its 30th birthday in Puyallup, WA, July 28-30. The Colorado Nationals turns 20 this year at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, September 8-10. We are celebrating 25 years of car lovin’ fun in the Lone Star state with the 25th edition of the Lone Star Nationals, September 29-October 1 in Ft. Worth. Our season finale, the Southwest Nationals in Scottsdale also celebrates 20 years, November 17-19 as we close out the season in the Valley of the Sun.

The 2017 season kicks off with the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals March 10-12 at WestWorld in Scottsdale and travels the country before returning to Scottsdale for the season ending 20th Southwest Nationals, November 17-19. Goodguys AutoCross racing will be held at sixteen of the twenty events. Three Goodguys Friday night Vintage Drag Races will be staged as well, promising an action-packed year. Whether you love the Goodguys events on the West Coast, East Coast or the traditional summer classic, the Heartland Nationals, Goodguys has an event for you!

March 10-12 8th Spring Nationals (Scottsdale, AZ)

March 17-19 7th Spring Lone Star Nationals (Fort Worth, TX)

March 25 & 26 35th All American Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

March 31-April 2 17th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals (Del Mar, CA)

April 28-30 3rd North Carolina Nationals (Raleigh, NC)

May 19-21 12th Nashville Nationals (Nashville, TN)

June 3 & 4 24th Summer Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

June 9-11 25th East Coast Nationals (Rhinebeck, NY)

June 17 3rd Speedway Motors Day At The Hay (Lincoln, NE)

June 30-July 2 26th Heartland Nationals (Des Moines, IA)

July 7-9 20th Goodguys PPG Nationals, Columbus, OH)

July 28-30 30th Pacific Northwest Nationals (Puyallup, WA)

August 18-20 16th Great Northwest Nationals (Spokane, WA)

August 25-27 31st West Coast Nationals (Pleasanton, CA)

September 8-10 20th Colorado Nationals (Loveland, CO)

Sept 29-– Oct 1 25th Lone Star Nationals (Fort Worth, TX)

October 13-15 6th Nostalgia Nationals (Bowling Green, KY)

October 20-22 24th Pennzoil Southeastern Nationals (Charlotte, NC)

November 11 & 12 28th Autumn Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

November 17-19 20th Southwest Nationals (Scottsdale, AZ)

Pre-registration is available online for the 2017 events at members.good-guys.com. Save $15 and register by 12/31/16 for the 2017 events!