Gauge Magazine

Hot Rods, Mini Trucks, Lowriders, 4x4 and Imports

Goodguys 2017 event schedule

By Leave a Comment

The Goodguys 2017 event schedule is official! Twenty electric events spanning the country are on tap for the 2017 event season highlighted by the BIG ONE – the Goodguys 20th anniversary PPG Nationals, July 7-9 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

goodguys 2017 event schedule
goodguys event schedule 2017

The 3rd North Carolina Nationals moved just two weeks later in the month at the NC State Fairgrounds to April 28-30. The 25th East Coast Nationals celebrates its silver anniversary at the scenic Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York, June 9-11 while The Pacific NW Nationals celebrates its 30th birthday in Puyallup, WA, July 28-30. The Colorado Nationals turns 20 this year at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, September 8-10. We are celebrating 25 years of car lovin’ fun in the Lone Star state with the 25th edition of the Lone Star Nationals, September 29-October 1 in Ft. Worth. Our season finale, the Southwest Nationals in Scottsdale also celebrates 20 years, November 17-19 as we close out the season in the Valley of the Sun.

The 2017 season kicks off with the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals March 10-12 at WestWorld in Scottsdale and travels the country before returning to Scottsdale for the season ending 20th Southwest Nationals, November 17-19. Goodguys AutoCross racing will be held at sixteen of the twenty events. Three Goodguys Friday night Vintage Drag Races will be staged as well, promising an action-packed year. Whether you love the Goodguys events on the West Coast, East Coast or the traditional summer classic, the Heartland Nationals, Goodguys has an event for you!

March 10-12              8th Spring Nationals (Scottsdale, AZ)

March 17-19               7th Spring Lone Star Nationals (Fort Worth, TX)

March 25 & 26          35th All American Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

March 31-April 2      17th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals (Del Mar, CA)

April 28-30                3rd North Carolina Nationals (Raleigh, NC)

May 19-21                  12th Nashville Nationals (Nashville, TN)

June 3 & 4                 24th Summer Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

June 9-11                   25th East Coast Nationals (Rhinebeck, NY)

June 17                       3rd Speedway Motors Day At The Hay (Lincoln, NE)

June 30-July 2         26th Heartland Nationals (Des Moines, IA)

July 7-9                      20th Goodguys PPG Nationals, Columbus, OH)

July 28-30                 30th Pacific Northwest Nationals (Puyallup, WA)

August 18-20             16th Great Northwest Nationals (Spokane, WA)

August 25-27              31st West Coast Nationals (Pleasanton, CA)

September 8-10        20th Colorado Nationals (Loveland, CO)

Sept 29-– Oct 1          25th Lone Star Nationals (Fort Worth, TX)

October 13-15             6th Nostalgia Nationals (Bowling Green, KY)

October 20-22           24th Pennzoil Southeastern Nationals (Charlotte, NC)

November 11 & 12     28th Autumn Get-Together (Pleasanton, CA)

November 17-19       20th Southwest Nationals (Scottsdale, AZ)

Pre-registration is available online for the 2017 events at  members.good-guys.com.   Save $15 and register by 12/31/16 for the 2017 events!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hot Links

Visit our Hot Links page to see our partners and favorite vendors and sponsors who can help you make the most out of your ride. Hot Links

Shop Gauge Store

Info

Back Issues
Models
Gauge Store
Vehicle Features
Event Coverage
Videos
Buy Printed Copy
Contact Us

Social