4 Steps to Take If Your Truck Breaks Down

One of every driver’s fears in the back of their minds is what would happen if their vehicle breaks down, leaving them stranded on the side of the road. Luckily, this is the era of cell phones in almost every car, but a breakdown is still a stressful situation.

Planning ahead for every eventuality is impossible, but if you have a plan in place in the event of a breakdown, you can save yourself a lot of stress and stay safe at the same time. Here are 4 steps you should take if your truck breaks down and you are stranded.

4 Steps to Take if Your Vehicle Breaks Down

It’s common to be stressed when your car breaks down unexpectedly, but it’s important to stay calm for your safety, as well as the safety of the other cars that may be on the road. Here are 4 tips to help you keep calm during a difficult situation.

1. Alert other drivers by turning on your hazards.

Turning your hazard lights on lets other vehicles know that there’s a problem with your car. As soon as you realize there is a problem, flick your hazards on and carefully move over to the side of the road as soon as you safely can. Keep the hazards on until your car is towed.

2. Park your car securely.

Most trucks have an emergency brake for these situations. Turn your wheel so that your tires are facing away from the road and engage your brake. This is especially important if you are on a hill going downwards.

3. Call for help.

If you are concerned that you may be in danger while you are in your truck, get out of your truck as quickly as you safely can and call for help. There are many roadside assistance mobile truck repair options that can come to your aid in a timely manner.

4. Wait for your help to arrive.

While you are awaiting your assistance, you might choose to pop your hood if it is safe to do so. This signals to other passing motorists that you have a vehicle issue and they can go around you safely. Stay with your truck at all times. If you have to get out of the vehicle for safety reasons, stay nearby and don’t abandon your truck and head for help. This is dangerous and sometimes even illegal. Just wait patiently for the help that you called.

Stay Calm: Help is on the Way

The most important thing that you can do in an emergency situation like when your truck breaks down is to stay calm. When you stress or get upset, you can often forget simple, basic safety precautions, such as turning on your hazards or engaging your emergency brake.

As long as you have a way to signal for help, you can rest assured in knowing that assistance will be on its way. Following these 4 steps will get you safely to your next destination as you deal with the concern of fixing your broken-down truck.