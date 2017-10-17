5 Common Causes of Car Windshield Damage

Keeping your car in good working order can feel like a full-time job. While there are a variety of preventative measures you can take to protect your vehicle, there will be times when damage is inevitable. One of the most common problems that you will face as a car owner is damage to your windshield. Most car owners forget about the importance of a functional windshield until they are faced with damage. When dealing with this problem, hiring the professionals at Mark’s Mobile Glass is essential. Read below to find out about some of the most common causes of windshield damage.

Being Involved in a Car Accident

The more you drive on the same roadways, the easier it will be for you to forget about the danger lurking around every corner. Getting too complacent when it comes to driving can cause you to be involved in an accident. If you are involved in a car accident, there is a good chance that your windshield will be damaged. The main concern you should have following a car accident is finding the right professionals to fix the damage to your windshield and the exterior of your vehicle. The last thing you want is to try and perform these complex repairs alone due to the problems that will arise.

Dealing With Extreme Temperatures

Most people fail to realize how much the windshield glass on their car expands and contracts. If your area goes from hot temperatures to extremely low temperatures in a matter of days, it may lead to your windshield breaking. If you start to notice even a small crack forming in the windshield, then you need to reach out to professionals for help. These professionals will be able to advise you on whether or not you need to repair or replace your existing windshield. Getting this type of guidance is a great way to avoid further damage to this part of your vehicle.

Improper Installation Can Cause Serious Problems

Some car owners think that they can replace a damaged windshield in an attempt to save a few dollars. The fact of the matter is that a DIY windshield installation will generally lead to long-term problems. If a windshield is not installed the right way, then it is only a matter of time before there are issues that will require a new piece of glass to be installed. Rather than dealing with this problem, a car owner will need to hire a reputable and experienced auto glass company to install a new windshield the right way.

Road Debris is Dangerous

Loose gravel or even stray rocks in the road can fly up and hit your windshield. In most cases, when a rock hits a windshield it will create a chip or small crack. Neglecting to get these tiny repairs fixed in a timely manner will usually lead to them getting much worse. Paying professionals to fix these cracks can save you a lot of time and money in the long run. Usually, a windshield repair company will be able to come to your home or place of business to fix your broken auto glass. This will help you avoid taking time off of work to get these problems addressed.

Hail Damage

If hail storms are common in your area, then you may have some windshield damage to deal with after these storms pass through. Usually, the small blocks of frozen ice that fall from the sky during these storms can break glass and dent your vehicle up. Finding a reputable auto glass repair company is essential when attempting to get this type of damage fixed the right way.

The professionals at Mark's Mobile Glass will have no problem getting your broken windshield fixed in a prompt manner.

