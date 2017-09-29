55th Annual Carl Casper Show

The 55th Annual Carl Casper Show was held on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville Kentucky. With over hundreds of vintage, custom and celebrity vehicles including the bat mobile, this show has come to an end, this show was the final show. This auto show is likely one of the country’s longest running, annual public events of its kind!

Included in the 55th Annual Carl Casper Show was a Low Rider Hopping National Competition. Our Chief Content Editor, Double D, went to the 55th Annual Carl Casper Show and went Live at the Low Rider Hopping National Competition. With vehicles coming from all around the US just to compete in this competition and gain the title from the last show, it was one you didn’t want to miss, which is why we caught it live for you!

During the show, hundreds of vehicles were on display throughout the fairgrounds. Many were famous vehicles such as the cars from “Fast and Furious” that were driven by Paul Walker and Vin Diesel as well as Dale Earnhardt’s famous car No. 3 along with many others that had caught the eye of the spectators. Celebrities were also on site the meet and sign autographs including WWE personality Daniel Bryan, Animal Planets Jeff Watson, and many more!

There were also tribute performances made to Elvis, the Beatles, Jerry Lee Lewis and Rod Stewart. Along with costumed superheroes and many more things that were made family friendly just for your little ones to enjoy while you check out your favorite rides that caught your eye.

Photos by: Todd Atkins and Double D

Carl Casper Show is no longer continuing, but you can check out their website with information from their previous show.

Looking for coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous coverage dating back to the early 2000’s.