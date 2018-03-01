5th Annual Voodoo-A-Go-Go

5th Annual Voodoo-A-Go-Go was held on July 1, 2017 in Volo, Illinois. This show is a one day show, but no doubt that it is one of the best around. Also, this was the final Voodoo-A-Go-Go that will be happening.

5th Annual Voodoo-A-Go-Go showcases rides that are custom pre-1972 to raise money to fund Cancer Support Groups. This year, the show benefited the Mike and Sandy Ernsdorf Childhood Cancer Foundation. All of the rides come around knowing that this shows uses the money brought in to support benefits that make a true change in others life. The rides were out of this world with amazing custom jobs done by the owners with the help of others.

The first 100 cars that come to the show to register will be given a prize. Along with this show being held in a museum, you also get the joy of seeing custom rides, artifacts in the museum, and people from around everyone to join together while showing off their hard work on their rides. This show always brought around a great crowd of people who loved their passion and seeing others do amazing and unique things with their own ride.

Vendors that were at the show had products that not only looked like they would be so much fun, but would also benefit others in the future with their current rides. Many love the atmosphere of people coming together for a good cause whether it was just coming out to check out the rides, to registering, to selling vintage clothing at one of the vendor booths.

We want to thank 5th Annual Voodoo-A-Go-Go for hosting an amazing show each year and bringing great people together for a great cause.

Interested in more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous coverage just for you!

