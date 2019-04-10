8 Ways to Upgrade Your Truck

There are a number of simple and more specialist modifications that you can do to take your truck specification to the next level.

If you are handy under the hood there are some things you may be able to do yourself or it could be that you invest in getting some help modding your truck so that you get admiring and approving glances on the road and the satisfaction of an improved performance too.

Here are some suggestions for upgrading your truck.

Beef up your manifold

Thicker exhaust flanges and center dividers will help to create a smoother airflow and manifolds produced by Full Tilt Performance, for example, are designed to generate between 28-32 more horsepower and an improved MPG performance.

One of the key advantages of a thicker exhaust flange is that you should enjoy greater tolerance levels and with an engineered design that is aimed at producing a smoother airflow to your turbo, your manifold upgrade should pay dividends.

Smarten up with a lower grill

If you are looking for a quick and easy way to improve the appearance of your truck the idea of a lower grill assembly is a real no-brainer. You should be able to find a suitable grill for your truck online or even at a junkyard if you want to keep costs down and with some trucks, the installation process is a breeze, with just a couple of screws needed to transform the front of your vehicle.

From functional to stylish

Another easy upgrade to consider is with your truck’s side-steps.

Take a look at your existing side-steps and you will probably come to the conclusion that they do the job they are intended for, but functionality is not what you are looking for when you are trying to give your truck a makeover.

Search out a more stylish side-step design and you will quickly be able to add an extra dimension to your truck design for a minimal amount of effort.

If your existing side-step is a stock item there is a fair chance that it will not win too many awards for style and it is the sort of thing that can keep your truck in the ordinary bracket rather than something more aesthetically pleasing.

An obvious way to give your truck a new lease of life

It is not that difficult to get the tires on your truck changed for something that is a bit wider and better looking but the difference it can make to the overall appearance of your vehicle is often well worth the effort.

The possibilities for your tire upgrade are virtually endless and you can achieve a whole new look and even change the height of your truck when you change your tires.

A custom set of tires can definitely go a long way to putting your truck in a whole new bracket when it comes to looks.

Prevent damage and improve appearance in one move

The humble mud-flap might not leap out as a makeover move that will transform the look of your truck but don’t underestimate the impact it will have in more ways than one.

The first point to make about fitting mud-flaps is that it could save you some time cleaning your truck when it manages to keep some dirt away from your paintwork, plus it could prevent some paint damage from stones flying up from the road surface.

Add those positives up and when you buy a decent set of mud-flaps you are really getting value for money all around.

Tweak your truck’s engine performance

It’s not just about aesthetics when it comes to upgrading your truck and a great way of improving your vehicle is to install a tuner.

Also sometimes known as a programmer, a tuner can be attached to your engine control module so that it can work on boosting your truck’s power and torque, plus it should also improve fuel efficiency as a result of enhanced engine control.

You should be able to acquire a tuner that includes a mountable display for your cabin so that it is easy to make some adjustments to your engine performance when you want to.

Give your truck a lift

There are plenty of truck owners who are keen on the idea of raising the height of their truck but there is always the concern that you don’t want to void any warranty with your modification.

A good way of getting the improved look you desire without stressing about that warranty issue is to consider the idea of a lift kit.

Leveling kits can quickly add a few more inches to the height of your truck and enhance its appearance in the process, also, it should correct the factory-designed rake so that you install a larger dimension tire at the same time.

Going for a suspension or body lift will have the desired effect of improving the curb appeal of your truck and if you get the kit installed by an approved dealer it should keep any warranty worries away.

Make a design statement with your side rails

Your truck will roll off the factory line with a functional and perfectly acceptable set of running boards but if you are looking for ways to enhance the look of your truck, functional doesn’t quite cut it.

Standard running boards do provide important protection from potential road damage and you can still enjoy that feature when you invest in some side rails, which are also known as “nerf bars”.

These better quality versions are tubular steel or aluminum and make an impressive design statement as they sweep majestically along the side of your truck.

Depending on the side rail you buy it is not the cheapest upgrade you can give your truck, but when it’s done right, it can seem like money well spent when you see what it does to your truck’s appearance.

Truck mods can be so many different things and you don’t always have to spend big bucks either, but if you are serious about creating a good impression with your vehicle it is well worth exploring all the possibilities.