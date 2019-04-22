A Step By Step Guide To Financing Car Repairs

Car repairs are expensive. That is why it is a good idea to save up money for car repairs. However, if you do not have an emergency fund, then there are some things that you can do to finance car repairs.

Be Smart With Your Credit Card If you have a credit card, then you can use it to finance your car repairs. However, credit cards typically have high interest rates. That is why you should make a plan for paying off your credit card if you use it to finance your car repairs.

You should avoid getting a credit card cash advance. The interest rates on cash advances are typically high. Additionally, you may not have any purchase protection.

Personal Loans You can also take out a personal loan if you need to fund car repairs. Personal loans typically have lower interest rates than credit cards. That is why you should consider applying for one. Every lender has different requirements.

However, most lenders will take your income and credit score into consideration. They will also look at your debt-to-income ratio. Personal loans can be paid back in installments. Most of the loans are paid back within 1 to 5 years. Many lenders allow you to apply online and get the funds deposited into your bank account.

Personal loans are typically unsecured. That means you will not have to put up any collateral to get one of them. The interest rates are typically fixed. You will be able to make the same payments each month, which will make it easier for you to fit this in your budget.

Title Loan A title loan allows you to quickly get the funds. All you have to do is apply, get approved, and you can usually get the funds in 24 hours or less. The amount that you can get is based on the value of your vehicle and your income. It is easy to meet the requirements. All you need to do is have a lien-free title, a source of income and a car.

Many people decide to get a title loan after they have been turned by other lenders. Keep in mind that because the lender has your car title, they can seize your vehicle if payment is not made. However, it is rare for this to happen.

Pawn Shop If you have a high-value item like a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, then you can use it to pay for your car repairs. You will pawn the item, and the pawn shop will give you a loan in exchange for it. The pawn shop does not need anything else from you because they can keep the item if payment is not made. You will get the item back after you pay off the loan.

Pawn shops are in the business of making money. That is why you probably will not get what your item is truly worth. However, this can be a good option if you are still short on the cash that you need to pay for car repairs.