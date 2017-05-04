Uber is an international civilian transportation service which today works more or less like any other taxi companies do. While it started small and at that point anyone could join who had a car which moves, today the situation is far more complex. The reason is simple: taxi companies have to follow tons of guidelines as to what car they can have, as much in terms of age as in terms of physical status. Today Uber wants its drivers to follow more or less the same standards, in order to make sure that driving in a car is safe and sound and that no technical failures, accidents which are results of the car’s mechanical errors would happen. Of course we all want the safest and more pleasant driving experience so let’s get to see what the minimum requirements are when it comes to a car being suitable and acceptable for Uber.

When you apply to become an Uber driver, you have to provide a copy of the following things:

Your ID and other personal identification papers: to know how you are of course

Your driving license: this is to check if you are in the police records, if there is any lawsuit or court case which is the result of bad driving habits.

Your car’s papers: every country has its own sort of papers which all provide detailed information on the car’s specifics, age, and current physical status. Uber has to go through all this and then decide whether a car is accepted for driving or not. While there is a detailed guideline on the homepage of Uber as to what sort of cars are accepted and which ones are not accepted for giving drives there are some overall rules which are good to follow:

The car should be under 10-15 years of age: this may vary from country to country but as an overall rule it’s good if your car is less than 10 years of age to make sure it has to capacity to provide transport safely for a good few years more.

The best car for uber select should have a close to impeccable physical status: which means that all car papers have to mirror the opinion that the car is in a very good shape and has all the fixtures, repairs and services which are necessary for it to go well.

It is highly advised to have a sedan with 5 seats available for passengers: while others may or may not be taken into consideration, according to Uber's guidelines the best acceptable cars are the normal to larger sedans. Sport cars, pimped cars, cars with only one seat are not acceptable at all.

There are no color regulations but it’s best to stick with a single colored car which looks like a quality mean of transportation.

The detailed guidelines change from country to country, so check for more information on Uber’s regional website and also on the forums which talk about this topic.