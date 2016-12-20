Gauge Magazine

Brewhaus 2016 hosted by Lowered Standards

The Lowered Standards Brewhaus 2016 was a show of a lifetime!  The show was held at The Brown Bottle located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 23rd and shows those who have put hard word into the European Cars.  Lowered Standards typically focuses on Euro cars that have been lowered and bagged especially VW and Audi.

Although 2015 was strictly Euro, they decided that this year they would open it up to all makes and models as well as bikes!

At the show, they give out 40 trophies ranging from Best of Show to Lowest Static, but this year they also had a surprise celebration to celebrate the birthday for AJ Konkol. They brought out a cake and had the ENTIRE crowd singing “Happy Birthday.” Each year this event seems to grow even more than the year before. You heard many people during and after the event explaining about how they felt a family atmosphere and that they couldn’t wait for the show next year.

Lowered Standards post on their website about the Brewhaus every year and have information already out for next years show!

slammed audi
This slammed Audi was a crowd pleaser with red powder coated wheels.
Classic air cooled VW beetles have become a huge hit at most modern import shows
Classic air cooled VW beetles have become a huge hit at most modern import shows
Volkswagen Golf Harlequin
This bagged Volkswagen Golf Harlequin is as unique as the day VW released the multicolored eye candy
First year for this crotch rocket at Brewhause 2016

Photos by: Chris Gosda

