Build your own Ferrari GTO

Amazing find makes it to Blenheim car auction

With only hours to go before the Cavalino hoard auction at Blenheim Palace which will see more than a million pounds worth of rare Ferrari and Maserati spares go under the hammer COYS the International auction house have found another amazing find – a complete kit of parts to build a Ferrari GTO

The parts, which comprises the chassis frame of a 1962 Ferrari 250 (#4105GT), original Ferrari TIPO 128S V12 engine, a highly authentic tubular steel frame in the GTO style, bodywork sections, wheels, cooling, suspension and braking components, and various dials and gauges, were found at the same location as the earlier find and were in another container but in a slightly different location on the site which COYS are not identifying.

Sold from the former estate of a very well known Ferrari collector, it was found just a couple of days ago after someone alerted the auction house to the “final container”. We were over the moon with the first finds,” said Managing Director of COYS Chris Routledge,” but we are ecstatic about this. It is completely unprecedented in the world of Classic cars and we have rushed to get it into our Blenheim Palace classic car auction this Saturday 30th June”

Nick Wells, Senior Specialist at COYS said: “The 250 GTO is without doubt the most desirable classic car in the world. With one of the original 36 examples now changing hands at in excess of £50m, this blank canvas ‘build your own’ project, offered with unique provenance from Enzo Ferrari himself, is a mouth-watering prospect for the serious enthusiast.”

