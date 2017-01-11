Burt Reynolds personal Trans AM, Iconic Film Star, Appearing With His PERSONAL TRANS AM To Be Sold At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Jan. 21st Lot #1401

Hollywood icon, star of “Smokey and the Bandit”, to drive his Personal Trans Am on to the auction block at Barrett-Jackson

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Acting legend and top box office draw Burt Reynolds will attend the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction on January 21st, 2017. He will be on stage with his personal Firebird Trans Am that is currently registered to Mr. Burt Reynolds. This car has been assigned Lot #1401- designating it as a featured car that will be auctioned at 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. EST on Jan. 21st, 2017 at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, AZ. Bidding available Onsite, Online, On Telephone.

In 2016 Mr. Burt Reynolds attended Barrett Jackson Scottsdale and drew record crowds. Once again, Mr. Reynolds, an Oscar Nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner, will be attending the Scottsdale auction along with sponsor Restore A Muscle Car, where he’ll meet the car’s new owner and personally sign the 1978 Trans Am. This one-of-a-kind Firebird Trans Am is very unique. The Pro-Touring Firebird is currently owned by Legendary Film Icon Mr. Burt Reynolds and built by Restore a Muscle Car and Gene Kennedy. It’s powered by a Butler Performance 8.2-liter engine with over 600hp, aluminum intake and heads, March pulleys, ceramic-coated headers and 3″ exhaust with Spintec mufflers. It’s also equipped with Fast XFI fuel injection, Shaker hood, aluminum radiator, electric fans and air conditioning. It also has Tremec 5-speed manual transmission with Hurst Line-Lock, mini-tubbed Detroit Speed, QA1 coilovers and RAMC billet 18″ Snowflake wheels with Nitto Drag Radials. The custom leather interior features a Pioneer and JL Audio Sound System. The car is signed by Mr. Burt Reynolds.

2nd Generation Firebird Trans Am’s have been selling for record numbers and are considered a very collectable car.

In 2014 a Trans Am PREVIOUSLY titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds name sold at auction for $500,000.

In 2016 a Trans Am titled to the Burt Reynolds Institute sold at Auction for $550,000.

In 2017 this Trans Am, CURRENTLY titled in Mr. Burt Reynolds name will be sold at auction and is believed to set another record amount.

