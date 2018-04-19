Many people experience problems with their car batteries and instead of getting a replacement, they opt for a jump starter. Sometimes your car will stall in the middle of a place where you cannot access quick help, so in this case, you have to look for the next available solution to get the car back on the road. A portable car jump starter is something that will come in handy when that happens. There are few factors you should consider when choosing a jump starter for your car because different cars require a varying amount of power. Here are the most important factors you should consider.

Check the Size

Many people will think about the traditional jump box when the idea about a portable jump starter comes in mind. Although these traditional jump boxes are still available, they are heavy but may not be a convenient choice when you want something portable. That’s why the issue about size comes up because you would need something portable and small yet powerful enough to jump start your car.

If you think your car requires a big jump starter, the solution to your problem is to get one that uses lithium-ion batteries. These are smaller and offer a lot of power that can be used on a wide range of cars. You can easily store the jump starter under the seat or in the glove box. A compactly sized jump starter is perfect for new drivers or old people who may not lift the heavyweight comfortably.

Power of Jump Starter

The power of a jump starter is expressed in Peak Amps (PA) or cold cranking amps (CCA). The CCA measure tells you what you should expect from the battery of your car when it is at its worst starting condition. A higher number means the jump starter is powerful, which is good if you have a big car.

Engine Size

Another factor you must consider when choosing a portable jump starter is the size of your car’s engine. A small engine can be started with only 150 CCA while for a full-size truck you may need up to 450 CCA. Get a jump starter that offers power that is within the range of your engine size to ensure it works well.

Capacity

Basically, capacity is a number of times you can use the portable jump starter to jump your car before its battery is depleted. If you know your car may misbehave several times, especially when traveling on long journeys, then you might want to consider getting a portable jump starter that can do several rounds before it is recharged. Also, check the reliability score of the portable jump starter before you buy yours because there are brands that are not reliable.

Getting a portable jump starter is an important decision that will allow you to start your car when its battery develops problems. It is especially important if your car develops issues and cannot start in the morning. You need to choose the right portable jump starter for a good experience. Consider the size of the engine as some small jump starters may not help if the car is big. Also, consider other factors like reliability and capacity.