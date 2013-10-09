1967 VW Karmann Ghia

Issue October 2013

Owner Keith Goggin

Ride The Blue Mamba

(2006 Dodge Viper V10 Karmann Ghia)

Meaning Behind the Name It's blue and its has a viper engine.

Photographer Aj White

Ride Details

Original Cost Not much

Build Cost Quite a bit

What was the inspiration? Someone else started it, I bought it as an unfinished project that was too cool to not finish.

How long did it take you to build? 4 years

How long have you been building? All my life

Your future plans? 1940 Zephyr

Previous Rides Many

Engine Details

Make Dodge Viper V10 2006

Cylinders 10

Displacement 505

Engine Mods 2006 Dodge Viper 505CI moved from rear of vehicle to front, stock Viper bottom end/short block - Heads Extensive Porting by Rolling Thunders with SRT10 Cam - Comp Cam roller rockers & push rods - Polished Viper intake with Billet valve covers - Custom air intake and thermostat housing by Deanz Rodz.

Driveline Details

Clutch flywheel Ram clutch

Transfer Case T56 6 Speed Temec by Rockland Standard Gear

Axle Tremel 6SP. All axles housing carriers by Deanz Rodz with Detroit Locker center 35 spline Dana center.

Chassis Details

Chassis Custom

Mods to Frame Complete custom with role cage w/ bracket aluminum front and rear suspension, 4x2 frame with hidden role cage and 12 gal fuel tank by Deanz Rodz.

Drop or lift inches 4-5"

Front Shocks Aldan 350x

Rear Shocks Aldan 250x

Spindles Billet chorme moly spindles and hubs by Deanz Rodz

Springs Aldan

Wheels Details

Front Wheel Type Boze

Rear Wheel Type Boze

Front Wheel Size 18x8

Rear Wheel Size 20x11

Front Tire Size BF Goodrich 245-35-18

Rear Tire Size Bf Goodrich 285-30-20

Paint Details

Color Base/Clearcoat - Pro Spray Brilliant Blue Ecstasy Pearl and Titanium Charcoal and air brush trim in

Paint Type Pro Spray

Graphics Description Frame is same colors but with soft feel clear coat engine, trans, and center section is in charcoal paint.

Painted By John Wargo @ The Custom Shop in Flanagan, IL

Graphics By John Wargo @ The Custom Shop in Flanagan, IL

Body Details

Hood Nose cut off, hood welded to make one piece nose that flips forward. Cowl stretched 3/4". Bottom of nose rolled forward 4". Chin spoiler is structural and is the hinge assembly. Hood scoop with 3/8 tube for reinforcing hides wring.

Grille Stock grille scaled up 250% and made from Billet.

Body Mods All body is 100% steel. BODY- All inner structures removed. Floors pans, inner fenders, firewall, bulkhead ect. All new floor plans, wheel tubs, firewall, and dash. Mini Cooper headlighs. FIREWALL - Firewall moved back 21 inches, break master cylinder and clutch master cylinder mounted on Bell Cranks under dash. Computers and AC ducts also under dash. Dash is hand hammered all steel with steel consoles. Rear wheel arches raised and moved bakc, rear trunk louvers filled, Syzuki Hyabuza Taillights, rear deck lid on electric actuators, door handles shaved with electric door poppers and power windows. Drip rails filled, windshield and rear window raised 5/8 and flush mounted, bonded in (no rubber seals) exhaust turn outs in rockers.

Interior Details

Gauges Billet Aluminum Gauge insert with Autometer Gauges

Head Unit Sony / DVD - rear view camera

Shifter B&M Shifter