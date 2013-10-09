1967 VW Karmann Ghia

Issue
October 2013
Owner
Keith Goggin
Ride
The Blue Mamba
(2006 Dodge Viper V10 Karmann Ghia)
(2006 Dodge Viper V10 Karmann Ghia)
Meaning Behind the Name
It's blue and its has a viper engine.
Photographer
Aj White
Ride Details
Original Cost
Not much
Build Cost
Quite a bit
What was the inspiration?
Someone else started it, I bought it as an unfinished project that was too cool to not finish.
How long did it take you to build?
4 years
How long have you been building?
All my life
Your future plans?
1940 Zephyr
Previous Rides
Many
Engine Details
Make
Dodge Viper V10 2006
Cylinders
10
Displacement
505
Engine Mods
2006 Dodge Viper 505CI moved from rear of vehicle to front, stock Viper bottom end/short block - Heads Extensive Porting by Rolling Thunders with SRT10 Cam - Comp Cam roller rockers & push rods - Polished Viper intake with Billet valve covers - Custom air intake and thermostat housing by Deanz Rodz.
Driveline Details
Clutch flywheel
Ram clutch
Transfer Case
T56 6 Speed Temec by Rockland Standard Gear
Axle
Tremel 6SP. All axles housing carriers by Deanz Rodz with Detroit Locker center 35 spline Dana center.
Chassis Details
Chassis
Custom
Mods to Frame
Complete custom with role cage w/ bracket aluminum front and rear suspension, 4x2 frame with hidden role cage and 12 gal fuel tank by Deanz Rodz.
Drop or lift inches
4-5"
Front Shocks
Aldan 350x
Rear Shocks
Aldan 250x
Spindles
Billet chorme moly spindles and hubs by Deanz Rodz
Springs
Aldan
Wheels Details
Front Wheel Type
Boze
Rear Wheel Type
Boze
Front Wheel Size
18x8
Rear Wheel Size
20x11
Front Tire Size
BF Goodrich 245-35-18
Rear Tire Size
Bf Goodrich 285-30-20
Paint Details
Color
Base/Clearcoat - Pro Spray Brilliant Blue Ecstasy Pearl and Titanium Charcoal and air brush trim in
Paint Type
Pro Spray
Graphics Description
Frame is same colors but with soft feel clear coat engine, trans, and center section is in charcoal paint.
Painted By
John Wargo @ The Custom Shop in Flanagan, IL
Graphics By
John Wargo @ The Custom Shop in Flanagan, IL
Body Details
Hood
Nose cut off, hood welded to make one piece nose that flips forward. Cowl stretched 3/4". Bottom of nose rolled forward 4". Chin spoiler is structural and is the hinge assembly. Hood scoop with 3/8 tube for reinforcing hides wring.
Grille
Stock grille scaled up 250% and made from Billet.
Body Mods
All body is 100% steel. BODY- All inner structures removed. Floors pans, inner fenders, firewall, bulkhead ect. All new floor plans, wheel tubs, firewall, and dash. Mini Cooper headlighs. FIREWALL - Firewall moved back 21 inches, break master cylinder and clutch master cylinder mounted on Bell Cranks under dash. Computers and AC ducts also under dash. Dash is hand hammered all steel with steel consoles. Rear wheel arches raised and moved bakc, rear trunk louvers filled, Syzuki Hyabuza Taillights, rear deck lid on electric actuators, door handles shaved with electric door poppers and power windows. Drip rails filled, windshield and rear window raised 5/8 and flush mounted, bonded in (no rubber seals) exhaust turn outs in rockers.
Interior Details
Gauges
Billet Aluminum Gauge insert with Autometer Gauges
Head Unit
Sony / DVD - rear view camera
Shifter
B&M Shifter
Upholstery Description
Grey leather/ Swede
1967 VW Karmann Ghia “The Blue Mamba” owned by Keith Goggin
Comments
Steve says
Hi, I want to buy it.