Five Items for Your Car

There are items, which every driver ought to always have in their car. Such things may vary depending on what you use your vehicle for and how experienced you are in driving; still, there are some, which every car owner absolutely must have. Let us take a closer look at top five of such things.

First Aid Kit

Number one in our chart is predictably a first aid kit. Such are to be found online and in traditional stores. But it is important not only to purchase such a kit and place it in some easily accessible spot in your car. It is critical to also familiarize yourself with its content. You need to know what medicines you can count on. This significantly influences your decision making in critical situations. You may also consider adding certain items of your own choice. It is important to remember that modern first aid kits oftentimes come with absolute minimum of medical means, and therefore you ought to make sure that the medicines which you or the members of your family are likely to need are present in the kit. Make double check that nothing is outdated. Do not address it as a mere formality.

A Jump Starter

Another critically important item is a jump starter. Every driver knows the disappointing experience of being stuck in the middle of nowhere with a dead engine and the battery out of charge. In such cases a jump starter is capable of taking care of the situation. But again, make sure it is always charged. If you do not regularly charge it, even the best jump starter will prove to be useless.

A dependable Fire Extinguisher

The next “must have” thing on the list is a dependable fire extinguisher. This is one of those things you may never need, but may you need it there is nothing you can replace it with. Just as with the previous two items, make sure your fire extinguisher is in good order and do not take it formally. Remember that there is quite some fuel in your tank, so there is a danger of sudden and aggressive fire.

A Jack

Apart from safety related items you need to have a few things which will allow you to perform the most urgent and essential technical maintenance of your vehicle. Jack is one of such things. It definitely belongs to the “must have” category.

A Torch

Lastly, one easier to forget about but critically important item is a torch. Sometimes it can become a true life saver. Do not count on your cell phone as a reserve source of light. Your phone may appear to be out of power when you need a torch and this may cause you quite some time wasted while waiting for help to arrive.

Take It All Seriously

These are five most important items every car driver must have in their vehicle, but do not just buy them and put them in your car. Make sure at least once a month to perform a serious inspection and check if all of them are in proper order and ready to be applied when needed.