Gauge Girl Tawny Triska

Issue December 2016

Name Tawny Triska

Website

Age 30

Height 5'6"

Weight 130

Hair Color Blonde

Eye Color Blue

Marital Status Married

Photographer

More Detail

Occupation Model

Piercings

Tattoos

Experience Tradeshows, conventions, promos, and bottle service.

Hobbies Going to Disneyland with my husband, and shopping.

Worst Habit Spending too much money LOL

Favorite Food Sweet potatoes or hummus.

Favorite Music EDM!!!

What is your most prized possession? My closet and my Corgi.

Do you attend Car Shows?

Favorite Part of Shows Seeing all the beautiful cars.

What is your Must Attend Show? SEMA

What do you do when you're not modeling? Rave! I'm a raver and love going to music festivals.

What do you think of Gauge Magazine? Don't know much about it yet, but they seem awesome!

Four words that describe you? Positive, Energetic, Compassionate, Fun

What is your dream ride? Lexus

What do you look for in a man? Honesty, I love seeing compassion in men, and trust.

What makes your motor rev? A great smile and a positive attitude!

What makes you put on the brakes? Clinginess

What's your perfect date? Disneyland or a nice dinner.

Most romantic thing someone has done for you? My husbands proposal was pretty romantic.

Best advice for others? Always take things on day at a time....

What are your immediate future plans? Travel the world.