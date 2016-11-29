Issue
December 2016
Name
Tawny Triska
Website
Age
30
Height
5'6"
Weight
130
Hair Color
Blonde
Eye Color
Blue
Marital Status
Married
Photographer
More Detail
Occupation
Model
Piercings
Tattoos
Experience
Tradeshows, conventions, promos, and bottle service.
Hobbies
Going to Disneyland with my husband, and shopping.
Worst Habit
Spending too much money LOL
Favorite Food
Sweet potatoes or hummus.
Favorite Music
EDM!!!
What is your most prized possession?
My closet and my Corgi.
Do you attend Car Shows?
Favorite Part of Shows
Seeing all the beautiful cars.
What is your Must Attend Show?
SEMA
What do you do when you're not modeling?
Rave! I'm a raver and love going to music festivals.
What do you think of Gauge Magazine?
Don't know much about it yet, but they seem awesome!
Four words that describe you?
Positive, Energetic, Compassionate, Fun
What is your dream ride?
Lexus
What do you look for in a man?
Honesty, I love seeing compassion in men, and trust.
What makes your motor rev?
A great smile and a positive attitude!
What makes you put on the brakes?
Clinginess
What's your perfect date?
Disneyland or a nice dinner.
Most romantic thing someone has done for you?
My husbands proposal was pretty romantic.
Best advice for others?
Always take things on day at a time....
What are your immediate future plans?
Travel the world.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Maybe with a couple kiddos, maybe living outside of the US.
Gauge Girl Tawny Triska
We have many Gauge Girls dating back for years!
Comments
Mhm says
So sweet niece body very good wow you like me