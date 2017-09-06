Nature’s Destructive Force Claims its Toll The internet has been abuzz lately about Harvey’s terrifying impact on Texas, a solemn reminder of just how powerful Mother Nature truly is. Videos have circulated showcasing severe flooding, destroyed homes and an entire building being razed by the storm. Beginning as a tropical storm, Harvey formed into a Category 4 Hurricane with reported winds of over 130 miles per hour. Cutting a swath through multiple cities, the hurricane has left no minor impact on auto dealerships as well.

This has dire implications on a number of service industries and companies that relied on the existence of automotive traders. For one, countless vehicles are strewn about the flooded streets, rendering many car-owners without a means of transportation. This has also effectively ruined collection lots, repair bays and even lending agencies, forcing clients to take out title loans online Texas for the money they need to evacuate the immediate area. With their vehicles now useless, it doesn’t seem that bad of a trade-off — but that’s only for those who have a vehicle to stake value on anymore.

The indirect applications of Harvey’s industrial shock waves will put many of Texas’ exchange routes out of commission until reconstruction efforts can put families back in their rightful homes and businesses back on track once more. There are at least five confirmed deaths and many more who’ve been injured. As one would expect in a scenario like this, people have been wading through waist-deep water and attempting to stay on high ground to avoid the deluge while overwhelmed emergency support staff have bravely worked around the clock to save them.

In the meantime, there’s a map of the storm’s path of ruin for those who are interested in staying up to date.

Harvey’s Rise to Power One of the most notable contributing factors to the hurricane’s destructive power was the rain. No hurricane hits without getting things wet, but this wasn’t just a torrential downpour — it was like the sky was collapsing onto the cities that were affected. Landfall caused Harvey to stall, stacking up devastation in the nearby areas and reducing roads into rivers. It’s expected that some areas may even see rain accumulate in excess of 50 inches. The National Weather Service described this as “unprecedented” and with unknown impacts.

The conditions had to be just right for Harvey to become as destructive as it did. Worse, certain atmospheric conditions that would have muted the storm’s persistence and moved it along haven’t been present in this scenario, allowing it to feed until it grew to titanic magnitudes right inside the Texas Gulf Coast. Indeed, this may just be the worst hurricane ever. All scientists really know is that storms of this caliber share a consistent link with climate change. Because hurricanes are so complex and still not well understood, the next step is working out what’s bringing them out in such destructive capacity to start. Meteorologists have suggested that increasing temperatures have given rise to the water levels around the world, allowing excess moisture to accumulate in the atmosphere and contribute toward more severe storms going forward.

While the storm is unparalleled in power, it was predicted days in advance and has unfortunately panned out exactly the way forecasters expected. Because Harvey is rooted into the gulf, that particular area continues to suffer the inordinate rainfall that’s driven the population to abandon all but their own lives. There is no question that the damage will be legendary, and the repair efforts will last well into several months if not years to put the affected regions back together again.