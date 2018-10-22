Import Face Off Joliet 2018

Hosted by: Hybrid Entertainment

Import Face Off Joliet 2018 was held on May 6, 2018 in Joliet, IL. With this show being known for the most innovative Import series in the United States, the turnout is always amazing! But for many of the attendees, this is more than just any car show. Many Import Face Off Joliet 2018 fans spend the entire day of the show enjoying the lifestyle of the event.

This year, the show brought in a car/truck/bike show, 1/4 mile drag racing, Usaci stereo crank it up contest, model expo, burnout contest, live sport compact fighting, vendors, and much more! With the gates opening at 8 am, people began to flood the Route 66 Raceway. At 11 am is when the real fun starts with races. The crowd comes in waves to racing area just to see what each ride was able to bring to the table.

If that doesn’t sell you enough to attend Import Face Off Joliet 2018, then knowing that Import Face off is the largest, continually running national import show and race series in the US should! If you are unable to attend the Joliet show, don’t worry! They travel all around the US with the Illinois and Ohio show being the closes ones to Indiana.

Awards were given out at 5:30 with awards being given to Race winner, bracket, outlaw, best civic, best Acura, best Nissan, best Toyota, and more! Race Winner: Mark Knott, Braket: Cesar Tellez Torres, Outlaw: Marty Salerno, and Judges Choice: Tyler Kinney. Congratulations to all the winners, your rides were out of this world!

Wanting more coverage on Import rides? We have what you need!

Looking for more information on Import Face Off? Check out their website!

Photos by: Chris Gosda