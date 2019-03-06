Indiana World of Wheels 2019 is one show we always make sure that we attend. This year, between the amazing rides, family atmosphere, and guest appearances, we would write this down as one of the best years in attendance!

Dan Davis went around the entire show this year live on our Facebook page to make sure that you were able to see every inch of what Indiana World of Wheels 2019 had to offer. Whether it was custom trucks, lowered cars, lifted 4x4s, or custom painted bikes, every single ride at Indiana World of Wheels 2019 was nothing short of amazing and the crowds were loving it!

Although the weather was bone chilling, there was no way that was going to stop the crowds from seeing not only some of the best rides in the surrounding areas, but also the guest appearances.

On Saturday, crowds were lined up throughout the entire building with life-size body cuts outs, hoods, shirts, tires, and more to have signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sunday, people were seen camping outside and waiting in hour long lines to see WWE Star Roman Reigns.

Along with Dale Earnhardt Jr and Roman Reigns, you may have also ran into a man with huge horns on his head, Horny Mike. Horny Mike was seen throughout the show all weekend, if you missed him you can always check him out on the TV Show Count’s Kustoms!

Interested in previous years coverage of World of Wheels? We have what you are looking for!

World of Wheels website is up and running with information for shows coming up that may be in an area near you!

Wanting to see more of Indiana World of Wheels 2019? Part 2 of the live coverage is down below, you won’t want to miss it!

Live Coverage by: Dan Davis