Jalopies for Jackson 2017

Jalopies for Jackson was held on May 20, 2017 in Lewisville, Indiana. The show is held in May for the same reason that the show is held, to raise attention for brain tumors and childhood cancer. Jalopies for Jackson 2017 is put on by the parents of a young boy who has battled two brain tumors before he turned the age of 3. This very special car show is one that you will never regret attending!

This show is all about giving back, with proceeds going to benefit Kids R Golden to help families that are dealing with childhood cancer. The show also had a blood drive truck from the Indiana blood center and was accepting donations of new, unopened Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars to take over to the Riley’s Hospital for Children. This show is one that we love to attend, not only for the amazing rides, but for the amazing people that come around for a good cause.

Jalopies for Jackson 2017 allowed for anything that had wheels to come and attend! This allowed many people to bring out some of the most unique rides around and show off all the work they have put in! Awards were given out to: Best in Show, Jackson’s Pick, KRG Pick, Top 20, and much more. You never knew who would be given an award because all of the rides were one of a kind, but Jackson’s Pick always seemed to be our favorite. Make sure to mark this event on your calendar!

Photos by: Todd Atkins