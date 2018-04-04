Level Ride Voice Suspension Systems

Level Ride Air Suspension (LRAS) now offers a highly refined way to control popular pneumatic and hydraulic suspension systems. Working with a vehicle’s existing adjustable suspension, LRAS uses an Android-based wireless control unit to change ride height by touch or voice: no more hitting switches. Plus, LRAS stores data from the WiFi-enabled controller in a secure cloud-based server. This permits remote diagnostics and troubleshooting anywhere in the world where a reliable WiFi connection is available.

“The Level Ride Air Suspension system is the culmination of 18 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing and distributing suspension products,” says founder/product engineer James Cloke. Launched in Australia in 1999 as Tubular Suspension Systems, the company originally specialized in retrofitting modern suspension components to older vehicles. James Cloke also served as a government consultant on suspension regulations and safety guidelines in his native country.

Two primary features distinguish the LRAS control system from many others currently on the market: system monitoring and the actual controller unit. For the controller, LRAS uses a stand-alone, Bluetooth-enabled, 5.5-inch touchscreen unit instead of a mobile phone app. This allows a higher level of control and reliability. For failsafe operation, the system senses vehicle battery voltage and automatically goes into sleep mode as required to prevent vehicle and control-unit discharge. (A residual energy buffer is part of the system.)

Further, the LRAS controller uses WiFi to back up vehicle data. This permits online diagnostics and logs performance information to simplify tech support. Also, any future software updates can be downloaded via WiFi.

The 5.5-inch touchscreen controller has the familiarity of a cell phone. It offers both voice-recognition and touch-screen “switches” for adjusting suspension height to a choice of three pre-set levels: Ride daily drive height where car is aligned, Low is for loading and unloading, and Lift to clear speed humps and obstacles.

