Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019

Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2019 was held May 14-19th, 2019 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN. Whether you were able to watch in person or chose to watch from the couch, there was no way that you would want to miss out on what came to Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis!

As it is with every year, there were special rides that everyone were looking forward to this year. Coming out to the show were 4 original Shelby Cobras from the Steven Juliano Estate Collection. The Estate Collection includes a 1967 427 S/C Roadster, a 1966 427 Roadster, a 1965 289 Dragonsnake and a 1964 289 Roadster. The Dragonsnake is one that many people were ready to pay for; it is one of only 6 that were made in that distinction.

One ride that caught the eye of our staff a 1960 BMW Isetta Cariolet. This ride has a 298cc engine, 4 speed transmission, a sunfroof, and much more! It may be little, but you can’t hate on how cool this ride is!

Mecum comes to Indiana at a perfect time, and you know why if you are a race fan! Near the end of May, Indiana fills with race fans as they come together for the Indy 500 and the festivities that come along with it! Imagine not only coming down for the race, but coming down a few days early and seeing some of the most unique and rare rides around; maybe even leaving with one!

Live Coverage by: Double D