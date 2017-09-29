Mecum Auto Auction Indy 2017

Mecum Auto Auction Indy was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN on May 16-20, 2017. If you are looking for collector car, vintage and antique motorcycles, or road art sales, this is the place to be! Mecum Auto Auction is the world leader in sales for those and nobody sells more than Mecum!

One of the show stoppers for this year was a 1967 Chevy Corvette Coupe that was bought by a Vietnam War hero who came home with two Purple Hearts in the 1960s. The man drove the vehicle rarely and then his son took over the vehicle, driving it a total of 15 miles within the 15 years he had it. It sold for $675,000 at the auction!

Another vehicle that was an excitement at the Mecum Auto Auction was a 1965 Ford Mustang with the VIN ​5F07U100002. This VIN suggests the the vehicle is the first hardtop Mustang to be serialized with the Caspian Blue color. Also, it was one of the first Mustangs to have been sold in Canada. What do you think this vehicle sold for at Auction?

While muscle cars were well known at the show this year, the top two sellers the Mecum Auto Auction Indy was a 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 EVO for $1.45-million and a 1967 Toyota 2000GT. Other top sellers included a 1963 Corvette Z06/N03 that sold for $410,000 and a 1970 Chevelle LS6 Convertible that sold for $385,000.

Photos by: Ryan Hartley and Double D

