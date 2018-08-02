MOMO INTRODUCES NEW CORSA EVO RACE SUIT

MOMO is pleased to introduce the new Corsa Evo race suit, the first in a completely new line of cutting edge motorsports safety products. Designed for drivers at the highest tiers of racing, the MOMO Corsa Evo suit features the latest motorsports safety and performance technology.

The construction of the MOMO Corsa Evo suit utilizes 280gr/m Nomex material for an ultra-lightweight feel and superior breathability. The suit is homologated to FIA 8856-2000 and SFI 3.2A/5 standards, allowing it to be used at the highest levels of competition.

The Italian design employs a number of unique elements to provide an ergonomic fit and maximum driver comfort. This includes the proprietary parabolic lumbar and knee gusseting, providing a performance fit. The MOMO Corsa Evo suit also features floating arm gussets for a full range of motion, as well as anatomical sleeve patterning to avoid material twist and bunching.

The MOMO Corsa Evo race suit is available now from MOMO Motorsport dealers nationwide in four distinctive colorways and sizes 48 to 64 to fit a wide range of drivers. It retails at $1699.

“We took the feedback of numerous drivers during the course of development for the Corsa Evo. Our goal was to create a line of safety products that put driver comfort in a close second to safety. As a result, the Corsa Evo features superior breathability, an uncompromised lightweight feel, and an ideal fit to improve driver movement,” said Henrique Cisneros, Chairman of the MOMO automotive group.

For more details about the MOMO Corsa Evo sizes, colors and features, please visit momo.com