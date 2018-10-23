Personality Traits That Are Risk Factors For Accidents: Do You Have Them?

Agencies that keep records of traffic mishaps refrain from referring to such incidents as ‘accidents’ and just call them ‘crashes.’ To them, the term ‘accident’ connotes something totally out of the control of the people involved. However, that is rarely the case. Oftentimes, crashes are because of negligence and other reasons that would have been easy to address.

One of the most common causes of car crashes is alcohol intake . As many of us already know, alcohol is a depressant that attacks a person’s ability for self-regulation. It also makes the drinker feel lethargic and drowsy. Given all these, it is not so difficult to see how crashes are likely to happen when a driver is intoxicated.

Studies have also revealed that some aspects of a driver’s personality have some important bearing on whether or not they get involved in a car crash. Read on to know what these personality characteristics are.

High Impulsivity/Less Conscientiousness

A person who is impulsive is someone who acts on a whim. They rarely reflect on what they do. On the bright side, they are often exposed to new experiences and ideas. They are also readier than others to embrace them. However, because of the lack of planning, their activities are less efficient and oftentimes not so organized. People who are low in conscientiousness are expected to have the same description.

Apply impulsivity on the road and you have a driver who does stops and turns without appropriate prior warning. Combined with alcohol, this can cause an already impulsive driver to make even more drastic decisions, leading to crashes that could have fatal consequences.

Aggression

People naturally differ in how aggressive they are toward others. Some are timid and very agreeable, while others are a bit too much to handle. Aggressive drivers are a hassle to share the road with. They usually lack patience and they tend to honk as they demand more space. They are also less forgiving of other drivers who make traffic mistakes.

Usually, people who acknowledge their high levels of aggression tend to employ measures to control it. However, alcohol intake, stress, and simply being tired might alter their ability to control themselves. Because of this, it is always important for them to be sober and in the right mood when they drive.

Emotional Instability

Normal people get mad or sad. However, there are those who tend to hold on to their negative emotions too long that such feelings start to systematically affect their judgment. Chronically sad or angry people tend to interpret things in a negative light. Their unstable emotions can also take their focus and attention somewhere else, making driving a difficult task.

Personality characteristics are inherently long lasting. But this doesn’t mean that the people who have risky traits can easily use them as excuses, and they are already off the hook. When they drive, people have to take responsibility over their safety and that of others. If it means being aware of and controlling the excesses in their personalities, so be it.